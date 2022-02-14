VHN Daily: World Cup of Hockey Expected to Come Back in 2024

Good morning. The Rams won. The Halftime Show was amazing, and the new trailer for Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is insane.

It’s a pretty light day in terms of news, and the Vegas Golden Knights are still in the midst of another break. Wednesday they play the Colorado Avalanche for their third makeup game. Practice today is at 11 am.

Vegas: Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon will have to make an important decision regarding clearing cap space for Jack Eichel. Will someone like Reilly Smith or Evgenii Dadonov be traded? Or will the Golden Knights “pull a Kucherov” and place Mark Stone on LTIR.

VHN Video: As the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline draws near, Claude Giroux, Phil Kessel, and Jakob Chychryun are all names on the board (literally) in this breakdown preview of the deadline.

Beijing: Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson is on a tear with Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics. He has two goals in three games.

NHL: Also in international hockey news, the NHL and NHLPA are discussing the potential return of the World Cup of Hockey. The tournament is rumored to be scheduled for Feb. 2024 and I’m all for it.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

San Jose: Evander Kane returns to SAP Center in San Jose tonight to take on his former team in the Sharks. What do Kane’s former teammates think of him?

Pittsburgh/Philly: Sidney Crosby is currently sitting on 499 career goals. You just know that he is scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday for goal no. 500. I will eat my shirt if he doesn’t.

As the Flyers season continues to get worse, the current talk of the town is the potential return for Claude Giroux at the trade deadline. The Colorado Avalanche are currently the frontrunners.

Florida: With the Panthers set to buy at the deadline, Owen Tippett could be on the block as a trade chip. But that doesn’t seem to bother the swell-named forward for the Panthers.

Vancouver: Speaking of the deadline, the Vancouver Canucks are reportedly interested in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha.

Long Island: Is the season over for the New York Islanders? To even have a shot at the playoffs the Islanders need to play almost perfectly in the second half of the season.

Washington: Another Metro. team not living up to their expectations are the Washington Capitals.

Calgary: Could the Calgary Flames look to buy from the Montreal Canadiens at the trade deadline?

Montreal: Defenseman Ben Chiarot has landed on injured reserve. Will this affect his trade value?

Detroit: The next seven games could likely decide the season for the Detroit Red Wings.