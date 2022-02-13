VHN Daily: Flames Challenge Pacific Division Lead, Super Bowl Picks

Another day in February means yet another day without a Vegas Golden Knights game. Thankfully, there is a certain sporting event that will keep many fans busy in Super Bowl 56. I’m not much of a football fan outside of watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. I just hope both teams have fun! (sarcasm).

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has quite the prediction for the Super Bowl.

During this pause, all eyes are on Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has the clock is ticking on his decision to free up cap space for Jack Eichel. Could Mark Stone pull a Nikita Kucherov and sit out the remainder of the season on LTIR? Or will the Golden Knights play it safe and trade away a player or two.

NHN: Speaking of trades, I went a little crazy the other day and threw a bunch of potential trade candidates’ names on a whiteboard to preview the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

Beijing: Guess who scored again for Team USA? Against Canada nonetheless, Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson scored his second goal of the tournament. Also, the semi-finals for women’s hockey are set.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Calgary: Watch out! The Calgary Flames have won six games in a row and are now just one point off the Golden Knights for the top spot in the division. They have games at hand as well.

Mikael Backlund is (no pun intended) on fire for the Flames to start the second half of the season.

Colorado: The Philadelphia Flyers are heavily scouting the Avalanche in preparation for a potential Claude Giroux trade to Denver. Tyson Jost and JT Compher are believed to be players that the Flyers are interested in. Also, Nathan Mackinnon is back for the Colorado Avalanche, hopefully for good.

Philly: For the Flyers themselves, things are only getting worse on the season. Sean Couturier will miss the remainder of the season. Youngsters Cam York, Morgan Frost, and Linus Sandin are all out too.

Pittsburgh: Battling with injuries once more, Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Todd Reirden underwent knee surgery after he fell shoveling snow.

San Jose: Pending free agent, Tomas Hertl has not decided if he wants to stay with the San Jose Sharks yet. Sheng Peng lays out what Hertl’s next contract could possibly look like.

Florida Panthers: Two-time Stanley Cup Champion and overall jitterbug Patric Hornqvist is rejoining the Panthers after sustaining an upper-body injury in January.

Montreal: Remember Andrew “The Hamburglar” Hammond? Well, the Canadiens have added him to their goaltending depth.

Toronto: Also in minor-league goaltending news the Toronto Maple Leafs have extended Joesph Woll.

Two Bad Hits

Senators forward Austin Watson will have a hearing for this hit against Boston Bruins’ D Jake Ahcan.

Austin Watson hits Jack Ahcan late and makes contact with the head. Only gets 2 minutes for interference. Anton Blidh got 2 minutes for roughing. pic.twitter.com/YtNgxb1mV1 — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) February 12, 2022

Mark Boroweicki received a game misconduct for this blatant elbow on Evgeny Svechnikov.