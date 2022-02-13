Silver Knights Sundays: Brendan Brisson is Killing it at the Olympics

As the Vegas Golden Knights continue to have gaps in their schedule, the Henderson Silver Knights are trotting along their 2021-22 AHL season. Since last week’s report, the HSK have gone 1-1 against the Edmonton Oiler’s affiliate in the Bakersfield Condors.

HSK Weekly Game Report

In a firefight against the Condors on Saturday, the Silver Knights put up seven goals which combined saw 12 goals scored on the night. The Silver Knights got scoring from their usual suspects with Daniil Miromanov, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jake Leschyshyn, and Jonas Rondbjerg all scoring. The pioneer Golden Knight Reid Duke also had a pair of goals. In game two Miromanov and Ben Jones scored but the Condors came out on top 3-2.

Miromanov is Back Down (Again)

At this point, you have to wonder how tiring it might get for Daniil Miromanov who has been recalled/re-assigned/loaned a total of 32 times in his career. With their week-long pause from games, the Golden Knight re-assigned Miromanov on Friday.

This could be a hint that Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez is finally able to return. He has missed since November 11th with a facial laceration after taking a skate to the face. This move could also just be so that Miromanov can get games in with the Silver Knights before returning to the NHL.

We will likely see the Golden Knights activate their Taxi Squad during the stretch run into the playoffs.

Will an Eichel Cap-Space Trade Propell a HSK Player into the Lineup?

With Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon needing to free up cap space for Jack Eichel, trade rumors involving some VGK members have arisen. If McCrimmon does pull the trigger and trade someone like Evgenii Dadonov or Reilly Smith then this would bump up other forwards in the system.

Jonas Rondbjerg, Jake Leschyshyn, Paul Cotter, and Ben Jones have all seen games for the Golden Knights this season. If a defenseman is traded, the Golden Knights have Miromanov to turn to as well.

Brendan Brisson Turning Heads at Olympics

It still stinks that the NHL did not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games this year, but for the Golden Knights, they still have a certain player to watch. That player is 2020 first-round pick Brendan Brisson who has two goals in three games for Team USA so far in the tournament.

The 20-year-old forward is getting tons of experience playing on the international stage against grown men. This season Brisson is one of the top drafted NHL prospects at the University of Michigan. The Wolverines have 13 NHL draftees on their team including Brisson, Owen Power, Luke Hughes, and Matty Beniers. Brisson has not signed his entry-level contract with the Golden Knights as of Feb. 2022.

HSK Weekly Record: 1-1 against Bakersfield Condors

Standings Update: 21-13-2 overall, fourth in the AHL’s Pacific Division standings

Up Next: Feb 15th and 16th against the Colorado Eagles away 7:05 pm MST

Projected First Call-Up: Daniil Miromanov (again)

Henderson Silver Knights Current Lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev- Jake Leschyshyn- Jonas Rondbjerg

Paul Cotter- Ben Jones- Jack Dugan

Sven Baertschi- Alan Quine- Maxim Marushev

Mason Primeau ——- Reid Duke

Derrick Pouliot- Daniil Miromanov

Layton Ahac- Kaedan Korczak

Zack Hayes- Brayden Pachal/Peter DiLiberatore

Dylan Ferguson/Logan Thompson

Injured/Scratched/COVID: Matt Boudens, Jermaine Loewen, Gage Quinney, Colt Conrad, Ben Thomson, Ian McCoshen, Brandon Hickey