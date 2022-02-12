Connect with us

Golden Knights Trade Talk

2022 NHL Trade Deadline Preview

Published

10 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Hockey Now Owen Krepps National Hockey Now YouTube Channel 2022 NHL Trade Deadline Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights need to find a way to fit Jack Eichel under the NHL’s salary cap before they even think about looking at buying at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. But when that is all said and done with can general manager Kelly McCrimmon add some bargain-bin players?

This year’s 2022 trade bait list includes some big names such as Claude Giroux, Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, and Phil Kessel. None of which will likely be booking a ticket to Las Vegas.

Here are about 18 minutes of a 21-year old hockey nerd overanalyzing way too many names on a whiteboard. AKA Vegas Hockey Now’s EIC Owen Krepps previews the NHL’s 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

