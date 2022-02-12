2022 NHL Trade Deadline Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights need to find a way to fit Jack Eichel under the NHL’s salary cap before they even think about looking at buying at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. But when that is all said and done with can general manager Kelly McCrimmon add some bargain-bin players?

This year’s 2022 trade bait list includes some big names such as Claude Giroux, Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, and Phil Kessel. None of which will likely be booking a ticket to Las Vegas.

Here are about 18 minutes of a 21-year old hockey nerd overanalyzing way too many names on a whiteboard. AKA Vegas Hockey Now’s EIC Owen Krepps previews the NHL’s 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.