VHN Daily: Brad Marchand is at it Again, Rask to Retire

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Brad Marchand- Boston Hockey Now

With a win Tuesday night over the Edmonton Oilers, the Vegas Golden Knights are now 25% through their make-up game schedule. Wednesday night they will take on the Calgary Flames in game two of their back-to-back Alberta road trip.

Elsewhere in the NHL Brad Marchand is at it again, facing another suspension for his antics against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Philadelphia Flyers have promoted former captain Danny Briere.

Vegas: Here’s your recap from the Golden Knights 4-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night as well as twelve takeaways from the game. Is Max Pacioretty playing hurt?

Elliotte Friedman joined the Jeff Marek show Tuesday to discuss the Golden Knight’s upcoming cap problems when they try and activate Jack Eichel from LTIR. Marek and Friedman mention Reilly Smith, Mattias Janmark, and William Karlsson as potential names on the trade block for the Golden Knights.

Eichel shed his no-contact jersey on Monday for the first time since undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery.

Injury Update: Defenseman Zach Whitecloud has a broken bone in his foot and is out for the Golden Knights. And no, this is not the Golden Knights faking an injury for cap purposes.

Could the Vegas Golden Knights be the next team to win their first Stanley Cup?

NHL News, Trade Rumors and National Hockey Now

Calgary: In preparation for the Golden Knights game Wednesday against the Flames read up on the halfway mark player grades for the Calgary Flames.

Colorado: Nathan Mackinnon may return Sunday for the Colorado Avalanche. Like Jack Eichel, the league is a better place with Mackinnon in it.

San Jose: Where have the defenseman for the San Jose Sharks excelled? What must they improve on?

Long Island: Austin Czarnik has been claimed off waivers by the Seattle Kraken.

Philly: The Flyers have named former player Danny Briere a special assistant to GM Chuck Fletcher.

Washington: After missing the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, Alex Ovechkin opens up on his COVID-19 experience.

Boston: Former Bruin David Krejci is not ruling out a potential return to the Boston Bruins, but it looks like Tuukka Rask’s return may be over as he is rumored to retire.

Brad Freaking Marchand

Oh boy, where to start. In the dying minutes of the Boston Bruins loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night, Brad Marchand threw another one of his temper tantrums. He punched Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry in the face and later swung his stick at the All-Star goaltender.

Marchand is now facing an in-person hearing for his antics against Jarry and the Penguins. Earlier in the game, before he started swinging on Jarry, he blocked his attempt to give a puck to a fan.

He also wouldn’t let Sidney Crosby grab another stick from the bench after his stick broke.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion.
Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, Pittsburgh Sports Now, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

