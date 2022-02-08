Brossoit, Golden Knights Shut Down McDavid/Draisaitl, Win 4-0

It was about as perfect of a road game that you could ask for Tuesday night as the Vegas Golden Knights returned to Edmonton, Alberta for the first time since the bubble in 2020. The Golden Knights (28-16-3) took advantage of the opportunities the Edmonton Oilers (23-17-3) gave them and won 4-0.

This was the first game back for the Golden Knights after their six-day break from game action due to the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend.

Tuesday night’s game was also one of four makeup games the Golden Knights have on their February schedule. With the NHL dropping out of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the league is using the month of February to make-up games that were previously canceled due to COVID-19.

On the injury front, Nicolas Hague, Dylan Coghlan, and Chandler Stephenson all returned and Laurent Brossoit started in net. Robin Lehner is expected to start Wednesday against the Calgary Flames on the second night of a back-to-back.

Brossoit stopped 28 of 28 shots for his first shutout of the season.

In the first period, the Oilers were getting the better of chances against Brossoit and the Golden Knights. However, in the limited chances the Golden Knights had, they took advantage and scored two goals on six shots in the first period.

With his fourth goal in his last four games, Brett Howden scored five-hole on Mike Smith after receiving a stretch pass from Shea Theodore. With his eighth goal of the season and seventh point in five games, Howden opened up the scoring for the Golden Knights.

For the entirety of the game, the Golden Knights did a great job at shutting down the Oilers’ top players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. This came with a price though as they took a total of -four penalties which were mostly drawn by McDavid.

One of these featured Theodore giving McDavid a little too long of a hug which was called for interference. However, on the penalty kill, the Golden Knights were able to do some damage.

Scoring the team’s eighth shorthanded goal of the season, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith capitalized off a two-on-one after Karlsson blocked a shot from Tyson Barrie. The goal was Karlsson’s first goal in six games and also put the Golden Knights back in the lead for most shorthanded goals in the NHL.

The Golden Knights extended their lead early in the second period with a duo of All-Stars in Jonathan Marchessault and Alex Pietrangelo combining for a goal. Pietrangelo scored his seventh goal of the season which also was his 500th career NHL point.

The theme of the Golden Knights capitalizing on the limited chances that the Oilers gave them continued as the visiting Knights led 3-0 after two periods of play.

Just 15 seconds into the third period, Reilly Smith extended his team’s lead with his second goal in as many games. After a hard-working forecheck from the Misfit Line, R. Smith found just enough space past the helmet of M. Smith and scored.

After Mattias Janmark and Darnell Nurse scrapped, and some four on four play, the Golden Knights closed things out with a win over the Oilers.

They shut down McDavid and Draisiatl, had no problems with Evander Kane, and took advantage of their offensive opportunities. A textbook road win.

Back in Alberta Wednesday night, the Golden Knights will play the Calgary Flames for their second make-up game at 6:30 pm.

Vegas Hockey Now’s Player of the Game: Laurent Brossoit

With 28 saves Brossoit earned his third career shutout and first of the season. The Golden Knights didn’t over-rely on Brossoit by any means, but he was still there to make big saves when needed. A strong game from Brossoit who had not played in two weeks. Stay tuned for takeaways from Tuesday night’s game with Vegas Hockey Now.