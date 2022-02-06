VHN Daily: All-Star Weekend Wrap-Up, Tom Wilson Uses Jack Eichel’s Stick

The Vegas Golden Knights will get back to their regular-season schedule this week after a six-day pause due to the NHL’s 2022 All-Star Break. Originally, the break was to encompass nearly all of February for not just the Golden Knights but the rest of the league because of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. After the NHL backed out of going to the Olympics, the month of February is now being used to make up games that were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Golden Knights will play their four postponed games over the course of the next two weeks. They start Tuesday night in Edmonton against Connor McDavid and the Oilers at 6:00 pm and then play the Calgary Flames the night after. There is a good chance that we could see Jack Eichel make his Golden Knights debut in these games as well.

Beijing: The rosters for competing countries at the 2022 Olympics feature a couple of former Golden Knights and one current prospect in Brendan Brisson. For many of these players, they would have never gotten a chance to play in the Olympics had it not been for the NHL’s decision, making it a “dream come true” for many.

Vegas: With Eichel set to return soon could the Golden Knights fancy up a trade that involves Alec Martinez to move cap space?

NHL All-Star Game Wrap-Up and League News

All-Star Game: It was a fun weekend in Las Vegas for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer was hungover, Alex Pietrangelo won the breakaway challenge, Mark Stone took to the waters at the Bellagio Fountains, and Jonathan Marchessault dropped an f-bomb on live TV, forgot how to read, and competed in the accuracy shooting challenge.

Philly: Flyers captain and soon-to-be trade chip Claude Giroux won All-Star game MVP as Team Metro. won the All-Star Game Tournament.

Washington: Fully embracing his role at All-Star Weekend, Capitals forward Tom Wilson says it was a “good thing” that the fans at T-Mobile Arena booed him on the ice. Wilson also used one of Jack Eichel’s sticks that the Golden Knights had handy on the bench and in the locker room for the hardest slapshot challenge. Is Eichel now cursed?

Boston/Florida: Some big announcements were also made at All-Star Weekend by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will be hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida and the Boston Bruins are also set to host another Winter Classic in 2023.

Montreal: On the topic of hosted NHL events, the 2022 NHL Entry Level Draft’s status is up in the air as the Montreal Canadiens are scheduled to host the event but COVID-19 attendance issues could prevent this from happening.

Chicago: Amidst the dumpster fire that is the Chicago Blackhawks, the team has interviewed both Scott Mellanby and Peter Chiarelli for the general manager role in the organization.

Stay tuned for Silver Knights Sundays today!