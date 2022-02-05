Connect with us

Pacific Division Eliminated in Round One of NHL All-Star Tourney, DeBoer Hungover

Published

7 hours ago

on

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer 2022 NHL All-Star Game (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

The Pacific Division’s all-star team came up short Friday afternoon in Las Vegas as they lost to the Metropolitian all-star team 6-4. Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, Jonathan Marchessault, and head coach Peter DeBoer all represented the Vegas Golden Knights.

Fan-favorite in Las Vegas, Tom Wilson scored the first goal of the game just 12 seconds in and Jack Hughes scored two goals for team Metro. Elsewhere the Central Division took on the Atlantic Division and won 8-5 and the Central and Metro. met in the finals.

For the Golden Knights, both Stone and Marchessault scored their first goals in the All-Star game and had assists as well. Pietrangelo played just under seven minutes and had an assist. Marchessault also dropped a hilarious f-bomb on live television.

The Golden Knights trio combined for a goal as well with DeBoer relying on the players that he is the most familiar with.

“I told him ‘let’s get off to a good start’ and then they got scored on twelve seconds in so. Marchy is always on my ass about playing him in overtime so I think this is a clip I will keep in the library for him,” said DeBoer.

Speaking of DeBoer, the Golden Knights coach apparently had quite a night on Friday as he confirmed that he was nursing a hangover at the All-Star Game.

“You know what… to be honest with you I am a little hungover today so I’m not going to lie to ya. Yesterday I was fully focused on the skills and there were some excellent stuff but today is a little foggy for me,” said DeBoer.

Friday night the same three members of the Golden Knights competed in some All-Star Skils Competitions with Stone at the unique Fountain Faceoff event, Marchessault competing in accuracy shooting, and Pietrangelo winning the breakaway challenge thanks to guest judge Jon Hamm.

As the NHL’s All-Star Weekend wraps up in Las Vegas, the Golden Knights are now off until Tuesday when they travel to Edmonton to take on the Oilers.

 

 

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

