WATCH: Mark Stone Competes in Bellagio Fountain Faceoff

14 hours ago

Mark Stone Vegas Golden Knights NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition Fountain Faceoff (Photo- Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game is underway with two unique Las Vegas-themed All-Star events taking place as the Vegas Golden Knights host All-Star weekend in fabulous Las Vegas. One of these events was the “Fountain Faceoff” in which eight players shot pucks in an attempt to land in five target islands.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone competed in this event alongside Jonathan Huberdeau, Claude Giroux, Jordan Eberle, Roman Josi, Nick Suzuki, Zach Werenski, and guest contestant Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson. Werenski and Josi faced off in the finals where Werenski took home first place.

Players were scored on how fast they could land pucks in the five target islands. Stone finished in 24.6 seconds which was tied for fifth among the eight contestants.

The results for round one were as follows: Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA) 39.915 seconds, Claude Giroux (PHI) 22.688 seconds, Jordan Eberle (SEA) 27.934 seconds, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (guest contestant) 16.253 seconds, Roman Josi (NSH) 11.855 seconds, Nick Suzuki (MTL) 24.66 seconds, and Zach Werenski (CBJ) 15.16 seconds.

In the finals, Werenski finished in 25.634 seconds whereas Josi struggled with 47.454 seconds.

As night one of the 2022 NHL All-Star Game continues Alex Pietrangelo will compete in the breakaway challenge and Jonathan Marchessault in the accuracy shooting competition.

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

