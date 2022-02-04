Connect with us

Golden Knights Video

WATCH: Jonathan Marchessault Competes In Accuracy Shooting

Published

13 hours ago

on

The final event in which a member of the Vegas Golden Knights competed on Friday night at the NHL’s 2022 All-Star Skills Competition, Johnathan Marchessault took part in the accuracy shooting competition. Former Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland also helped in the event as he was one of the passers for the players shooting.

Marchessault competed alongside Leon Draisaitl (EDM), Clayton Keller (ARZ), Rasmus Dahlin (BUF), Sebastian Aho (CAR), Jake Guentzel (PIT), Troy Terry (ANA), Johnny Gaudreau (CGY), and Patrice Bergeron (BOS). With perfect four-for-four-shot accuracy, Aho won the competition finishing in 10.937 seconds.

Marchessault finished in 27.782 seconds which was the second slowest only behind Draisiatl.

The full results of the event were as follows: Sebastian Aho (CAR) 10.937 seconds, Leon Draisaitl (EDM) 36.4 seconds, Clayton Keller (ARZ) 18.9 seconds, Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 17.205 seconds, Jake Guentzel (PIT) 12.017 seconds, Troy Terry (ANA) 13.491 seconds, Johnny Gaudreau (CGY) 17.811 seconds, Patrice Bergeron (BOS) 20.947 seconds, Jonathan Marchessault (VGK) 27.782 seconds.

Marchessault will play in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game Saturday with fellow teammates Mark Stone, and Alex Pietrangelo. Head coach Peter DeBoer will also coach the Pacific Division as they take on the Metropolitan Division at noon.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, The Titusville Herald, and Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

The NHN Network

Pittsburgh

Boston

Colorado

Florida

San Jose

Long Island

Philadelphia

Washington DC

Detroit

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously