WATCH: Jonathan Marchessault Competes In Accuracy Shooting

The final event in which a member of the Vegas Golden Knights competed on Friday night at the NHL’s 2022 All-Star Skills Competition, Johnathan Marchessault took part in the accuracy shooting competition. Former Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland also helped in the event as he was one of the passers for the players shooting.

Marchessault competed alongside Leon Draisaitl (EDM), Clayton Keller (ARZ), Rasmus Dahlin (BUF), Sebastian Aho (CAR), Jake Guentzel (PIT), Troy Terry (ANA), Johnny Gaudreau (CGY), and Patrice Bergeron (BOS). With perfect four-for-four-shot accuracy, Aho won the competition finishing in 10.937 seconds.

Marchessault finished in 27.782 seconds which was the second slowest only behind Draisiatl.

The full results of the event were as follows: Sebastian Aho (CAR) 10.937 seconds, Leon Draisaitl (EDM) 36.4 seconds, Clayton Keller (ARZ) 18.9 seconds, Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 17.205 seconds, Jake Guentzel (PIT) 12.017 seconds, Troy Terry (ANA) 13.491 seconds, Johnny Gaudreau (CGY) 17.811 seconds, Patrice Bergeron (BOS) 20.947 seconds, Jonathan Marchessault (VGK) 27.782 seconds.

Marchessault will play in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game Saturday with fellow teammates Mark Stone, and Alex Pietrangelo. Head coach Peter DeBoer will also coach the Pacific Division as they take on the Metropolitan Division at noon.