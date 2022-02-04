WATCH: Alex Pietrangelo Wins 2022 All-Star Breakaway Challange

Despite not even scoring a goal, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has won the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition’s Breakaway Challenge. Pietrangelo competed alongside Kirill Kaprizov (MIN), Jack Hughes (NJD), Alex DeBrincat (CHI), Trevor Zegras (ANA), and shot on guest goaltenders in actor Wyatt Russell and women’s hockey goaltender Manon Rheaume.

To start off the event, Kaprizov teamed up with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson to unveil an Alex Ovechkin jersey. Ovechkin was not able to attend the 2022 NHL All-Star Game as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Hughes then went and performed a magic trick with New Jersey Devils equipment manager Chris “Frosty” Scoppetto son Brekken appearing and scoring.

Paying homage to the movie “The Hangover,” DeBrincat teamed up with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and scored a goal with a football.

Lastly, perhaps the slickest move of the night came from Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras as he also referenced a movie, this time being the movie “Dodgeball.” With mascots throwing dodgeballs at him he scored a beauty of a goal blindfolded.

After Pietrangelo’s first lackluster shot, Carrot-Top heckled the referees and judges of the challenge demanding that Pietrangelo be awarded another chance. On his second attempt, Pietrangelo brought out the Knight Lights but still missed his shot as it went over the right post.

However, the judges gave him a combined score of 64, mostly because of celebrity guest Jon Hamm’s score of 19 which was counted in the final tally. The reference here is that Hamm is a native of St. Louis, Missouri and that Pietrangelo and the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Jon Hamm and Alex Pietrangelo are best friends, confirmed. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/iZN4ZhajbH — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 5, 2022

Call it rigged, unfair home-ice advantage, or the NHL favoring the Golden Knights- but it is all in good fun.

Pietrangelo will compete alongside teammates Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Stone in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game which will take place Saturday starting at 3:00 pm.