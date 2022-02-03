NHL Announces Skills Competition Contestants, Stone to be in Fountain Faceoff

The NHL has announced the contestants for each one of the All-Star Skills competitions which will start up Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend with four members of their team participating in the festivities. The All-Star Skills competition starts on Feb 4th at 4:30 pm PST on ESPN with the All-Star Game following the next day at T-Mobile Arena at noon on ABC and ESPN+.

Mark Stone will participate in the new “Fountain Face-Off” competition at the Bellagio Hotel’s Fountains. Eight players in the center of the fountain will try and shoot pucks as fast as possible to knock down five targets placed around the fountain pool. They have to do this all on a tiny ice sheet with the Bellagio Fountains spraying them with water.

There is a very good chance we will get to see someone fall in the water and my money is on Stone.

In traditional All-Star Game competitions, Jonathan Marchessault, who just snuck into the All-Star game on Wednesday, will participate in the accuracy shooting competition. Alex Pietrangelo will then take part in the breakaway completion. Interesting choice for Petro as I would have thought he would have done something along the lines of hardest shot.

2022 NHL-All Star Skills Competition Lineup

Fountain Face-Off- Mark Stone (VGK), Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA), Claude Giroux (PHI), Jordan Eberle (SEA), Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (guest contestant), Roman Josi (NSH), Nick Suzuki (MTL), Zach Werenski (CBJ).

21 in ’22- Nazem Kadri (COL), Auston Matthews (TOR), Joe Pavelski (DAL), Steven Stamkos (TBL), Brady Tkachuk (OTT).

Fastest Skater- Chris Kreider (NYR), Adrian Kempe (LAK), Kyle Connor (WPG), Evgeny Kuznetsov (WSH), Jordan Kyrou (STL), Dylan Larkin (DET), Cale Makar (COL), Connor McDavid (EDM).

Save Streak- Jack Campbell (TOR), Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL), Fredrik Andersen (CAR), Tristan Jarry (PIT), Cam Talbot (MIN), Juuse Saros (NSH), Thatcher Demko (VAN), John Gibson (ANA),

Hardest Shot- Adam Pelech (NYI), Timo Meier (SJS), Victor Hedman (TBL), Tom Wilson (WSH).

Breakaway Challenge- Alex Pietrangelo (VGK), Kirill Kaprizov (MIN), Jack Hughes (NJD), Alex DeBrincat (CHI), Trevor Zegras (ANA, guest contestant), Wyatt Russell (guest contestant), Manon Rheaume (guest contestant).

Accuracy Shooting- Jonathan Marchessault (VGK), Leon Draisaitl (EDM), Clayton Keller (ARZ), Rasmus Dahlin (BUF), Sebastian Aho (CAR), Jake Guentzel (PIT), Troy Terry (ANA), Johnny Gaudreau (CGY), Patrice Bergeron (BOS), Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (guest contestant).