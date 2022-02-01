WATCH: Peyton Krebs, Cody Eakin, and Alex Tuch All Return to the Fortress

The Buffalo Sabres have seemed to start their own sort of former Vegas Golden Knights club with five players in their organization being former Golden Knights. Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena three of them made their return to Las Vegas in Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, and Cody Eakin. The other two in Malcolm Subban and Colin Miller did not play.

The trio of Tuch, Krebs, and Eakin were all honored with a video tribute during the first TV timeout of the Sabres and Golden Knights game.

A special welcome back to The Fortress to Alex Tuch, Cody Eakin and Peyton Krebs! 🌮🍊🦀 Thank you for your contributions to the Las Vegas community and to our organization. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/jLxIbaHSux — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 2, 2022

Krebs was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Golden Knights with the 19th overall pick. The now 21-year old only played in 13 games with the Golden Knights before he was traded in the Jack Eichel blockbuster deal. Krebs has three goals, two assists, and five points with the Sabres in ten games.

An original misfit, Eakin was selected by the Golden Knights from the Dallas Stars at the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. He spent three seasons with the Golden Knights and in 199 games tallied 37 goals and 41 assists for 78 points. He was traded to the Winnipeg Jets in February of 2020 and then signed with the Sabres in the offseason.

Lastly, as another original Golden Knight, Tuch had perhaps the biggest impact with the Golden Knights organization out of these three players. Tuch was acquired by the Golden Knights in June of 2017 as a part of an expansion draft deal with the Minnesota Wild. He went on to play 249 games with the Golden Knights and scored 61 goals, 78 assists, and 139 points. He is currently fifth in goals scored and seventh in both assists and points in Golden Knight’s all-time history.

Alex Tuch was the big piece the Sabres got in return for Eichel in the early November blockbuster trade. He has twelve points in twelve games with his hometown team in the Sabres. The Golden Knights currently lead the Sabres 2-0 after one period of play.