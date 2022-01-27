Six Takeaways From Golden Knights’ 4-1 Loss to the Florida Panthers

The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated 4-1 Thursday night by the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Here are six takeaways from the game from Vegas Hockey Now’s Owen Krepps. The Golden Knights will travel to Tampa Bay next to take on the Lightning Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PST.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook , follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.