Golden Knights notebook
Six Takeaways From Golden Knights’ 4-1 Loss to the Florida Panthers
The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated 4-1 Thursday night by the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Here are six takeaways from the game from Vegas Hockey Now’s Owen Krepps. The Golden Knights will travel to Tampa Bay next to take on the Lightning Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PST.
Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Get VHN in your Inbox
VHN on Facebook
Vegas Team & Cap Info
Golden Knights notebook7 hours ago
Six Takeaways From Golden Knights’ 4-1 Loss to the Florida Panthers
Vegas Golden Knights8 hours ago
Panthers Score Two Empty-Net Goals, Defeat Golden Knights 4-1
Vegas Golden Knights11 hours ago
Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith Return for Golden Knights Against Florida Panthers
Vegas Golden Knights2 weeks ago
Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley Confirms New Jerseys Are Coming Soon
Vegas Golden Knights3 days ago
Ovechkin Breaks Lehner’s Helmet On “The Hardest Shot I Have Ever Taken To The Head”
Vegas Golden Knights1 week ago