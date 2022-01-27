OK Daily: Dell Suspended, Carter Signs Extension, Claude Giroux Trade Rumors

The Vegas Golden Knights will get back to work Thursday as they take on the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena at 4:00 pm PST. The Golden Knights are looking to continue their road trip in which they have taken points in two games against the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes. The team will practice Thursday morning at 8:30 am PST. Vegas Hockey Now will provide injury updates on Max Pacioretty and Alec Martinez, who both could potentially rejoin the team Thursday.

Wednesday on Knight Time at Noon, golden knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon joined the show. He didn’t have much time to chat as there were technical issues during the show and McCrimmon cut in and out. No updates on the status of Jack Eichel were given. Along those same lines no announcement was made on how the Golden Knights would manage the upcoming salary cap crisis they will have once they try and activate Eichel.

Vegas: As we inch closer and closer to the return of Eichel and his debut as a Golden Knight, here is a selection of Eichel highlights to get you excited for just how great of a player the Golden Knights are getting.

During the Golden Knights off-day on Wednesday Brett Howden threw some shade at Jonathan Marchessault, stating that he would be the worst teammate to sit next to on the plane. Give it a listen.

Brett Howden talks about who he thinks would be the worst seatmate on the team plane ✈️ Any guesses?? 🤣#VegasBorn | @CreditOneBank pic.twitter.com/Xy9PmdHiLi — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 26, 2022

NHL Trade Rumors

Washington: It appears that Marc-Andre Fleury is a true Pittsburgh Penguin/Vegas Golden Knight at heart after all as Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Fleury would not be comfortable with a trade to the Washington Capitals.

“I am not convinced that Fleury would be comfortable doing that. He’s still very much a Penguin. Sometimes we underestimate how much passion there is in these rivalries,” said Friedman.

Boston: Trade rumors are heating up in Boston. Along with Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, the Boston Bruins are reportedly now interested in Vancouver Canucks forward JT Miller.

Philly: All signs are pointing towards the Flyers trading captain Claude Giroux as the team continues to struggle in his contract year. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher says “Everything’s on the table. We’re going to try and aggressively retool here.” The Flyers are aiming to have things right by next season.

Colorado: Could the Avalanche be interested in Giroux?

Sportsnet: A condensed list of NHL trade rumors which includes Giroux, Miller, and the Montreal Canadiens.

NHL News, and National Hockey Now

Vancouver: Get to know Vancouver Canucks new general manager Patrick Allvin and how his connections have gotten him a job at the highest level in NHL upper-management.

Long Island: Is Brock Nelson getting back into his early-season groove?

Calgary: The Flames apparently have a grudge against teams that have the word “blue” in their name. After putting up seven against the St. Louis Blues, the Flames followed up that win with a 62-shot effort against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins and general manager Ron Hextall have signed Big Jeff Carter to a two-year extension.

Sidney Crosby is also only three goals away from 500 career NHL goals, something less than 50 players have done in NHL history.

Colorado: On a dirty hit from Taylor Hall, Nathan Mackinnon was bloodied in the Avalanche’s Wednesday game against the Bruins. Mackinnon left the game and could miss a significant amount of time.

San Jose: Watch as Nicolas Meloche scores his first-career NHL goal on his mom’s birthday.

Evander Kane is also close to signing. Reportedly only two teams remain, one being the Edmonton Oilers.

Buffalo/Ottawa: Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell has been suspended three games for his hit on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson. Batherson is now out indefinitely for the Senators, and Brady Tkachuk will replace him at the All-Star Game. Good news for Mark Stone, as he and Brady are good friends.

AHL: The Coachella Valley Firebirds have been officially unveiled as the newest team in the American Hockey League. They will be the Seattle Kraken’s AHL affiliate team.