Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith Return for Golden Knights Against Florida Panthers

4 hours ago

He may be the Wolverine after all.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty will play Thursday night after missing the last ten games due to a wrist injury. On December 30th, Pacioretty had wrist surgery and was expected to be out indefinitely for the Golden Knights.

While no exact timetable was given, it still comes as a bit of a surprise just how fast Pacioretty was able to recover. Pacioretty has dealt with two major injuries this season thus far. One being the aforementioned wrist surgery, and the other being a lower-body injury in the early portions of the season.

Pacioretty has 12 goals, nine assists, and 21 points in just 16 games this season. The 33-year old forward is the oldest player on the Golden Knights roster.

Additionally, the Golden Knights will welcome back Reilly Smith to their lineup after he missed the last two games. Smith has 29 points in 41 games this season and up until his COVID-leave, was one of only three players on the Golden Knights roster that had played in every game. Now only Keegan Kolesar and Brayden McNabb hold that status.

Both Pacioretty and Smith will join their regular lines with Pacioretty on line one and Smith rejoining the misfits.

Only Jack Eichel and Alec Martinez remain as injured players for the Golden Knights. This is the closest the Golden Knights have had to a fully-healthy season all season.

Vegas Golden Knights Updated Line Combinations

Pacioretty-Stephenson-Stone

Marchessault-Karlsson-Smith

Janmark-Roy-Dadonov

Carrier-Patrick-Kolesar

Hague-Pietrangelo

Theodore-Whitecloud

McNabb-Coghlan

Lehner/Brossoit

 

