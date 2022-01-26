OK Daily: Four In-Between-The-Legs Goals, Capitals Interested in Fleury

The Vegas Golden Knights have a well-deserved off-day today as they avoid both practices and games after their fourth back-to-back on the season concluded Tuesday night. The Golden Knights lost in overtime 4-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes but have three of the available four points so far in their four-game road trip. They will take on the Florida Panthers Thursday night again with the early start of 4:00 pm.

Vegas Hockey Now for Golden Knights injury updates regarding Max Pacioretty and Alec Martinez who have not yet played on this road trip despite traveling with the team. Reilly Smith could also potentially join the team soon out of COVID-19 protocols.

Vegas: Eight takeaways from the Golden Knights overtime loss to Sebastian Aho and the Hurricanes last night from yours truly. Here is a full game recap as well.

Olympics: Vadim Shipachov and Brendan Brisson headline Golden Knights players (former and current) that are headed to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Full revealed yesterday, here are the full rosters for the games. No Jaromir Jagr, which only means one thing- he is signing with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Today is the 61st birthday of “The Great One.” Happy Birthday to the one and only Wayne Gretzky.

ESPN: Luke Skywalker himself approved of Team USA’s Star Wars jerseys for Star Wars night for Team USA’s U-17 team.

Many thanks to @USAHockeyNTDP. This is the closest I'll ever get to being on a hockey team. 🙏👍🏒🏑 https://t.co/JXiZYMtx38 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 20, 2022

Washington: Per Elliotte Friedman, the Washington Capitals are looking into Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury and Alex Ovechkin as teammates? Certainly, a strange world that we live in.

San Jose: Pending UFA Tomas Hertl has had his name heavily involved in some NHL trade rumors. What might a potential Hertl trade look like for the Sharks?

Montreal: Could the Canadiens look to trade Arturri Lehkonen?

Vancouver: Tuesday the Canucks hired Émilie Castonguay as the first-ever female assistant general manager in NHL history. Today they have found their man as the new GM in former Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Patrick Allvin.

Philly: Two vastly different records were broken Tuesday night in the Flyers game against the New York Islanders. Keith Yandle is now the all-time leader in consecutive games played in the NHL with 965 straight games, a true ironman. But the Flyers lost to the Islanders, their thirteenth straight loss, a franchise record.

San Jose/Calgary/Vancouver/Colorado: Which former Sharks, Flames, Canucks, and Avalanche players are headed to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with no NHL participation?

San Jose: Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will be out until mid-March as he undergoes forearm surgery. Tough blow for the Sharks who are still in the Pacific Division race for a playoff spot.

Aaron Dell: No, not the city from Frozen- but current Sabres goaltender first name Aaron last name Dell (like the laptops).

The goaltender will have a hearing today for his blatant shoulder on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson, who left the game and did not return. This is not the first time Dell has given a shove to an incoming player. It happened to Golden Knights captain Mark Stone when Dell played in San Jose. Dell will have a hearing today for his hit on Batherson.

Drake Batherson was forced to leave the game after being hit by Aaron Dell. pic.twitter.com/t6T66c6gdJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2022

Four Between-The-Legs Plays

Lastly, I wanted to point out four very similar highlights from Tuesday night. There were four goals that were scored either with or set up by, a between-the-legs play.

The Golden Knight’s own Nolan Patrick had one.

What a sensational goal by Nolan Patrick

Filthy between the legs move 🔥 @SinBinVegas pic.twitter.com/2caXJwdf66 — Liam (@Blutman27) January 26, 2022

Adam Gaudette set up Tyler Ennis with another. Ennis went on to have a hat-trick.

Sidney Crosby had another highlight-reel pass to Bryan Rust on the powerplay.

And perhaps most surprising of all six-foot-six of Brian Boyle scored a beautiful goal against the Coyotes. I love hockey.