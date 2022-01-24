Connect with us

8 Takeaways From Golden Knights’s 1-0 Win Over The Washington Capitals

Published

7 hours ago

on

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 1-0 Monday night with Robin Lehner posting a 34-save shutout. From Alex Ovechkin breaking Lehner’s mask to the impressive play from Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Howden, and Nolan Patrick. Here are eight takeaways from the Golden Knights 1-0 victory over the Capitals.

The Golden Knights take on the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night at 4:00 pm PST.

 

