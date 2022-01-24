Golden Knights notebook
8 Takeaways From Golden Knights’s 1-0 Win Over The Washington Capitals
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 1-0 Monday night with Robin Lehner posting a 34-save shutout. From Alex Ovechkin breaking Lehner’s mask to the impressive play from Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Howden, and Nolan Patrick. Here are eight takeaways from the Golden Knights 1-0 victory over the Capitals.
Be sure to subscribe to the National Hockey Now YouTube channel for all the Vegas Golden Knight’s postgame takeaways for this upcoming road trip. The Golden Knights take on the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night at 4:00 pm PST.
