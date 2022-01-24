WATCH: Chandler Stephenson Gets Tribute In Return To DC

In his long-overdue return to Capital One Arena, Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was honored Monday night by his former team in the Washington Capitals. He received a video tribute and standing ovation from fans during the second TV timeout of the first period. Stephenson made his return to Washington DC for the first time since being traded to the Golden Knights in December of 2019.

He spent five years in the Capitals organization as a bottom-six forward before he truly emerged as an elite player in Vegas. In the 2017-18 season, Stephenson became an NHL regular and was on the Capitals roster as they won the Stanley Cup in 2018. Whichever team they beat in the Stanley Cup Finals that year is beside the point.

Shoutout to Washington Hockey Now’s Sammi Sibler for nabbing the video!

Stephenson gets a tribute in his return to Capital One Arena. Won the Cup with the #ALLCAPS in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Oyn42AYtID — Sammi Silber (@sammi_silber) January 25, 2022

Stephenson was traded to the Golden Knights in mid-December of 2019 for a fifth-round pick. Then Golden Knights general manager George McPhee originally drafted Stephenson back in 2012, and clearly saw his potential. In 132 games played with the Golden Knights Stephenson has 34 goals, 61 assists, and 95 points. He currently leads the Golden Knights in scoring this season with 38 points in 40 games.

The Golden Knights are Capitals are currently tied in the first intermission of Monday night’s game. Stephenson has scored the first goal in both of the Golden Knight’s last two games.