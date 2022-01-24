Connect with us

Entertainment

WATCH: Chandler Stephenson Gets Tribute In Return To DC

Published

3 hours ago

on

Chandler Stephenson waves to fans at Capital One Arena in Washington Capitals return (Photo/Screenshot- Washington Capitals via Twitter)

In his long-overdue return to Capital One Arena, Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was honored Monday night by his former team in the Washington Capitals. He received a video tribute and standing ovation from fans during the second TV timeout of the first period. Stephenson made his return to Washington DC for the first time since being traded to the Golden Knights in December of 2019.

He spent five years in the Capitals organization as a bottom-six forward before he truly emerged as an elite player in Vegas. In the 2017-18 season, Stephenson became an NHL regular and was on the Capitals roster as they won the Stanley Cup in 2018. Whichever team they beat in the Stanley Cup Finals that year is beside the point.

Shoutout to Washington Hockey Now’s Sammi Sibler for nabbing the video!

Stephenson was traded to the Golden Knights in mid-December of 2019 for a fifth-round pick. Then Golden Knights general manager George McPhee originally drafted Stephenson back in 2012, and clearly saw his potential. In 132 games played with the Golden Knights Stephenson has 34 goals, 61 assists, and 95 points. He currently leads the Golden Knights in scoring this season with 38 points in 40 games.

The Golden Knights are Capitals are currently tied in the first intermission of Monday night’s game. Stephenson has scored the first goal in both of the Golden Knight’s last two games.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously