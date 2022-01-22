Connect with us

Vegas Golden Knights Player Grades At The Halfway Point Of The 2021-22 Season

The Vegas Golden Knights have played 41 games this season, which accounts for half of the 2021-22 NHL regular season. As the team once again sits in a multi-day pause let’s review every player on the roster’s performance so far this season and hand out player grades for the Golden Knights at the halfway mark.

This is the first of many videos of Vegas Hockey Now on the National Hockey Now YouTube channel. Be sure to like, comment, and subscribe to get all the NHN content on YouTube!

 

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

