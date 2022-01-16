OK Daily: Klingberg Trade Rumors Grow, Avalanche Take Lead of Western Conference

One more day ladies and gentlemen. One more day until the Vegas Golden Knights will finally be able to play hockey again as this six-day break from game action will come to an end. The Golden Knights have been able to rest and recover for nearly the past week due to their two-game road trip to Alberta to take on the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers getting postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

On the bright side, this pause has allowed the Golden Knights to get their team more and more healthy with each passing day. Golden Knights owner Bill Foley has confirmed that Nolan Patrick, Shea Theodore, and Nicolas Roy will all play Monday, all of which have been in COVID-19 protocols. Foley also stated that Alec Martinez would have played before the break had he not gotten COVID-19 as well. Laurent Brossoit is also set to return and William Carrier is day-to-day.

Jack Eichel has been skating with the Golden Knights as well. He is expected to play come February.

Vegas: In an interview with Sin Bin Vegas on the Vegas Hockey Hotline, Foley confirmed that the Golden Knights will be getting new jerseys soon.

Sportsnet: The Dallas Stars are upping the trade talk chatter surrounding defenseman John Klingberg who has reportedly requested a trade out of the Stars organization.

Klingberg joins Mark Giordano and Jakob Chychrun as top defenseman on the NHL trade market.

Edmonton: Remember when the Golden Knights were behind the Oilers in the Pacific Division standings? Yeah well, now the Golden Knights are first with 48 points, and the Oilers, who continue to struggle, sit third-to-last with 38 points.

Colorado: Speaking of standings, with a win over the Arizona Coyotes, the Colorado Avalanche have passed the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Western Conference standings.

Vancouver: Could the Canucks potentially trade JT Miller, Jaroslav Halak, or Brock Boeser as the NHL trade deadline nears?

Florida: Since the hilarious and strange Kodak Black incident the Florida Panthers have scored sixteen goals in their last two games. Sixteen. They ousted the Columbus Blue Jackets 9-2 Saturday night. The Panthers have pointed towards their fans as a key factor in their success. Snubbed NHL All-Star candidate Aaron Ekblad has also been great.

Detroit: Dueling videos here between Mortiz Seider and Lucas Raymond on who can juggle the puck more.

Pittsburgh: Jake Guentzel scored the overtime game-winning goal for the Penguins last night in San Jose. But the main storyline was Louis Domingue, who made his first start since 2019-20 and won 2-1. The door is now open for a backup goaltender battle between Domingue and Casey DeSmith in Pittsburgh.

Washington: The Capitals, like the Golden Knights, are playing with a depleted roster thanks to COVID-19 and injuries. TJ Oshie is the lastest to be out for the Capitals as he left the game against the New York Islanders with an injury.