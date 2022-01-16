Silver Knights Sunday: Two Losses Against The Reign, Adam Brooks On Conditioning Stint

Welcome back to Silver Knights Sundays, the weekly report on the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Henderson Silver Knights. With the Golden Knights still in the midst of their six-day break from game action, now is a good time to check on on the farm team. The Silver Knights have played three games since last week’s edition.

The Silver Knights defeated the Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames) last Wednesday by a score of 5-2. Frequent goal scorers in Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Jones, and Pavel Dorofeyev all scored in the game. Sven Baertschi also scored in his 500th professional hockey game. Defenseman Zack Hayes scored as well, and Logan Thompson made 41 saves on 43 shots.

Thompson and Leschyshyn, as well as Jonas Rondbjerg and Daniil Miromanov, were all sent back down to the AHL at the beginning of the Golden Knights six-day break. For the big club, Nicolas Roy, Shea Theodore, Nolan Patrick, William Carrier, Laurent Brossoit, and potentially Alec Martinez are all set to return Monday. This means that the “black aces” for the Golden Knights in Leschyshyn, Rondbjerg, Thompson, and Miromanov are back with the HSK for the time being.

The Golden Knight’s other two games came against the Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) who currently sit above the Silver Knights in the Pacific Division standings. The Silver Knights lost both games by a score of 5-2. The high-powered offense from Kings’ top prospects Gabe Vilardi and Quinton Byfield was simply too much for the Silver Knights.

One player who has been skating with the Silver Knights is forward Adam Brooks. Brooks was claimed on waivers by the Golden Knights on November 17th from the Montreal Canadiens. He is officially labeled as being on a conditioning loan to the Silver Knights, for what injury we do not know. In eleven games with the Golden Knights this season, Brooks scored one goal and two assists.

With the Golden Knights getting healthier, hopefully for good this time, it doesn’t appear that a spot will be open for Brooks in the team’s bottom-six. Carrier, Patrick, Roy, Keegan Kolesar, Michael Amadio, and Brett Howden are all options for Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer.

Elsewhere in Golden Knights prospect land, 2020 first-round draft pick Brendan Brisson has been named to Team USA’s 2022 Winter Olympic Roster.

Overall the Golden Knights continue to have reliable options in the minors for when the inevitable injuries come to light. Rondbjerg, Leschyshyn, and Brooks are all there on the forward end, Miromanov on defense, and Thompson in net. The Golden Knights are not wishing to use these players, as they would rather be fully healthy, but it is reassuring knowing that they are all there when needed.

Cotter’s got the 🧊coolest🧊 pregame ritual pic.twitter.com/LWOhLXjNva — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) January 15, 2022

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS CURRENT LINEUP

Jonas Rondbjerg- Jake Leschyshyn- Pavel Dorofeyev

Sven Baertschi- Gage Quinney- Adam Brooks

Paul Cotter- Ben Jones- Maxim Marushev

Mason Primeau- Alan Quine- Reid Duke

Ian McCoshen- Brayden Pachal

Zack Hayes- Daniil Miromanov

Peter DiLiberatore- Brandon Hickey

Logan Thompson/Dylan Ferguson

HSK Weekly Record: 1-2 against Stockton Heat and Ontario Reign

Standings Update: 16-10-2 overall, third in the Pacific Division with 35 points

Up Next: Friday, January 21st at Stockton Heat 7:00 PST

Projected First Call-Up: Adam Brooks