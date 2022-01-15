OK Daily: Hertl Gets Offer, Get Kadri To Vegas Baby, Jarry For The Vezina?

Rest is often said to be a weapon and for the Vegas Golden Knights, they will look to prove that statement true. It has now been four days since the Golden Knight’s last game and we still have two more days to go before they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday.

Things are progressing well for the Golden Knights in terms of injured players returning. It looks like Nolan Patrick and Shea Theodore are coming off of COVID-19 protocols. Jack Eichel is still skating and turning heads in the team’s small area drills. William Carrier has been skating minimally, head coach Peter DeBoer confirmed that Carrier is day-to-day. Golden Knights owner Bill Foley also confirmed Saturday that Alec Martinez would have played sooner had he not gotten COVID-19. So expect Martinez to be back soon.

Good luck to the Raiders today as they take on the Bengals!

You believed in us all season long, #RaiderNation. Now strap in for a WILD one, and let's go to work.@CharlesWoodson | #LVvsCIN pic.twitter.com/dnt6eBbhcP — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 15, 2022

Vegas: With a pause in the schedule let’s refresh our memories on the ultimate goal for the Vegas Golden Knights this year in the Stanley Cup. How far has each member of the team made it in years past? What playoff experiences have they learned which can be shared in the Golden Knights locker room?

Reilly Smith has also been linked in some NHL trade rumors. Is trading out Smith to free up cap space for Jack Eichel a good or bad idea?

Also, in case you missed it both the rosters and jerseys for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, which will take place in fabulous Las Vegas, have been revealed. Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone, and head coach Peter DeBoer will represent the Golden Knights. You can vote in Johnathan Marchessault in the “last men in” vote here.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh: It is time to put Tristan Jarry in the Vezina Trophy conversation writes Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Boston: Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised winger Jake DeBrusk’s play as of late, but as far as we are concerned, DeBrusk still wants a trade out of Boston.

Colorado: Gabriel Landeskog will return to the Avalanche’s lineup Saturday in Arizona.

Nazem Kadri had quite the moves in the shootout the other night against the Coyotes. The call was perfect as well “get him to Vegas Baby” in reference to how Kadri is one of the players in the “last men in vote.”

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks have reportedly made a contract offer to extend forward Tomas Hertl. Pierre LeBrun first reported the news on TSN’s Insider Trading Saturday. “I expect the San Jose Sharks to circle back around over the next month here and perhaps make an offer to Tomas Hertl,” said LeBrun.

Long Island: The punishment is in. Ross Johnston has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head on AJ Greer. Here’s the video as a refresher.

The number of games that Ross Johnston should be suspended for this hit on A.J. Greer is _______games? (he's having a hearing with @NHLPlayerSafety today) CC: @TimCPeel20 pic.twitter.com/irnurJwp0T — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) January 14, 2022

Calgary: Lastly, a hilarious moment between brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk in the other night’s Flames/Senators game.