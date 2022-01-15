Golden Knights Owner Bill Foley Confirms New Jerseys Are Coming Soon

Usually, I don’t buy into jersey rumors as it seems like every day there is a new one in the NHL. But in this case, we have gotten confirmation straight from “the creator” himself in Golden Knights owner Bill Foley.

On a Friday appearance on the Vegas Hockey Hotline with Sin Bin Vegas, Foley confirmed that new jerseys will be coming for the Vegas Golden Knights.

“We do have a new jersey coming. We do. I don’t have one handy but we sent it back for a couple of modifications but it’s a good one and you’re gonna like it, said Foley.

Foley basically only confirmed that there are new jerseys on the way and that was all that he could say. He did not confirm when, why, or even what color the Golden Knight’s new jerseys would be. Logically it would be a new third jersey for the team.

But hold up a second here, the Golden Knights already have three jerseys this season. They have their standard home and away jerseys as well as their alternate gold third jerseys. You know… these ones.

Adding another jersey would give the Golden Knights four jerseys to rotate through and if they want to spice things up, they still have the Lake Tahoe red jerseys from last season. According to the NHL rulebook, there is no official rule stating an official maximum number of uniforms a team can wear in a season.

But for the sake of branding, most teams usually stick with three traditional jerseys (home, away, alternate) as well as special event jerseys such as jerseys for outdoor games.

Is it possible that the Golden Knights could be retiring their standard home jerseys and replacing them with the gold jerseys? That would get them back to the traditional three jersey rotation, and perhaps most importantly allow them to finally live up to their name as the Golden Knights.

Photo: NHL Uniform Database.

The Golden Knights retiring their current home jerseys and replacing them with their alternate gold jerseys is not confirmed. However, the Golden Knights getting new jerseys, in general, is.

I am not going to pretend to be an artist or jersey designer but here are some ideas I have seen floating around for a potential Golden Knights new third jersey. I won’t go too in-depth with analyzing these as the new Golden Knights jersey could be blue for all we know.

All Black Design by Tim Steele Allen- Submitted to Icethetics.com

Stripes Design by Anthony Cinerari- Submitted to Icethetics.com

Foley also revealed in his interview with Sin Bin Vegas that the Golden Knights are hoping to host an outdoor game in the near future, potentially at Allegiant Stadium. So that means more new Golden Knights jerseys too!

The Golden Knights are currently in the midst of a six-day break from game action and take on the Pittsburgh Penguins next at home on Monday.

Foley confirmed that Shea Theodore, Nicolas Roy, and Nolan Patrick will be out of COVID-19 protocols by then and play. He also confirmed that Alec Martinez is ready to return to play and would have played before the break had he not tested positive for COVID-19.