OK Daily: Tkachuk v Tkachuk, All-Star Game Rosters and Jerseys Announced

The Vegas Golden Knights are still in the midst of their extended break which is the result of two games being canceled against both the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. Not a lot of news is happening with the team right now as they rest and recover in preparation for their game Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

But in terms of the NHL in general a lot is happening. Evander Kane is close to signing, the NHL’s All-Star Game rosters have been unveiled, and Tuukka Rask is back in the NHL.

Vegas: Now with Jack Eichel in the mix, the Golden Knights will be way over the NHL’s salary cap when both Eichel and Alec Martinez come off of LTIR. General manager Kelly McCrimmon will likely have to make at least one major trade to free up cap space. As a pending UFA, Reilly Smith has been one of the names linked in some NHL trade rumors. Should the Golden Knights do it? Or is it too risky?

Also, Pietrangelo, Mark Stone, Peter DeBoer, and possibly Johnathan Marchessault will represent the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game which will take place in Las Vegas. Here are the full All-Star Game rosters. Former Golden Knights draft pick Nick Suzuki will represent the Montreal Canadiens.

The Golden Knights also made a handful of minor transactions such as activating Nolan Patrick, recalling Jiri Patera, and reassigning five players to the Henderson Silver Knights.

The jerseys for the All-Star Game were also revealed (see featured image). Plain, simple, and boring if you ask me.

Olympics: Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson will represent Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Finally, here are two videos for you this morning that I found hilarious.

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk faced off in Thursday night’s Senators/Flames game and the two exchanged a sweet brotherly love moment in front of the Senators net.

tender moments between brothers: matthew tkachuk smacking brady in the crotch pic.twitter.com/RA51F8gAk1 — Mike Pfeil (@mikeFAIL) January 14, 2022

Connor McDavid also fumbled a drill in practice and Tyson Barrie chirped him from the corner.

McDavid doing a skill drill before practice, loses the puck, Barrie from the corner “OH! He’s human!!” Everyone has a chuckle. pic.twitter.com/vSt03sV7Fh — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 13, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Boston: Brad Marchand, despite being seventh in the NHL in scoring was one of the names absent from the NHL’s All-Star Game rosters.

Tuukka Rask also returned to the Bruins Thursday night and defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2.

Washington: Alex Ovechkin has been named captain of the Metropolitan Division for the NHL All-Star Game. Despite in the past passing up on All-Star Games, Ovechkin views this year’s selection as a “huge honor.”

San Jose: Timo Meier is the Shark’s All-Star Game representative. Sheng Peng lays out why Meier deserves the selection.

Vancouver: Connor Garland needs a better nickname than “circus monkey” or “angry elf,” says Rob Simpson.

Pittsburgh/LA: Jeff Carter returned to the LA Kings Thursday night for the first time since being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He got a nice video tribute from the Kings which you can watch here.

NYI: Islanders forward Ross Johnston will have a hearing for an illegal hit to the head on AJ Greer.

Here’s the video:

The number of games that Ross Johnston should be suspended for this hit on A.J. Greer is _______games? (he's having a hearing with @NHLPlayerSafety today) CC: @TimCPeel20 pic.twitter.com/irnurJwp0T — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) January 14, 2022

Montreal: Chris Wideman has been suspended one game for headbutting former Golden Knight Erik Haula.

And here’s the video on that:

Chris Wideman headbutts Erik Haula in a scrum. Erik Haula, as expected, is less than thrilled. pic.twitter.com/3jQgBiQZZt — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 13, 2022

Colorado: Should the Avalanche give in and take a hard look at possibly adding either Marc-Andre Fleury or Carey Price?

San Jose: An update on Evander Kane and his grievance policy with the Sharks and the NHLPA. When will Kane sign with his new team and which team will it be?

LA: Aisha Visram served as an athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night as the first female on the bench in a regular-season game in NHL history.