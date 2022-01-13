Golden Knights Prospect Brendan Brisson Named To Team USA’s Olympic Roster

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson has been named to Team USA’s 2022 IIHF Winter Olympic roster. He may not be Max Pacioretty, but Brisson gives Golden Knights fans a player to watch at the Olympics after the NHL dropped out due to COVID-19 concerns. The full list of players announced for Team USA is as follows.

Forwards

Nick Abruzzese, Kenny Agostino, Matty Beniers, Brendan Brisson, Noah Cates, Sean Farrell, Sam Hentges, Matthew Knies, Marc McLaughlin, Ben Meyers, Andy Miele, Brian O’Neill, Nick Shore, Nathan Smith.

Defensemen

Brian Cooper, Brock Faber, Drew Helleson, Steven Kampfer, Aaron Ness, Nick Perbix, Jake Sanderson, David Warsofsky.

Goaltenders

Drew Commesso, Strauss Mann, Pat Nagle.

Brisson is a 20-year old center who was drafted by the Golden Knights in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Level Draft with the 29th overall pick. He is currently playing college hockey with the Michigan Wolverines and is second on their team in scoring. Brisson has 14 goals, 13 assists, and 27 points in 23 games this season. He trails only Kent Johnson (Blue Jackets draft pick) in overall scoring on the team. Fellow teammate at Michigan Matty Beniers is also on Team USA’s roster.

Congratulations Brendan Brisson on being named to the @usahockey Olympic Team! pic.twitter.com/lpsw2BQBVE — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 13, 2022

Keep a close eye on Brisson, and Michigan Hockey for that matter. Michigan is absolutely stacked with top NHL prospects such as Brisson, Beniers, Owen Power, Kent Johnson, and Luke Hughes. We may look back on this team as one of the most stacked NCAA hockey teams of all time.

Brisson is not yet signed to an NHL contract and his debut in the National Hockey League is likely a ways away. But this is a big step in his development into an NHL player.

The Golden Knights have only one player on their current roster who has won Gold at the Olympics in Alex Pietrangelo.