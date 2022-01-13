Golden Knights Activate Patrick, Send Five To Henderson, Revive Taxi Squad

With a lengthy break until their next game, the Vegas Golden Knights have made a handful of minor transactions. The Golden Knights do not play until Monday, January 17th against the Pittsburgh Penguins. This is a result of the team’s two-game road trip to play the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers getting postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Golden Knights have sent Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, Logan Thompson, Dylan Ferguson, and Daniil Miromanov to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL. All of these players suited up for the Silver Knights victory Wednesday night against the Stockton Heat in which they won 5-2.

With Thompson and Ferguson now the goaltending duo for the Silver Knights, the Golden Knights have recalled goaltender Jiri Patera and placed him on the Taxi Squad. This marks the return of the Golden Knights Taxi Squad for the first time since it was announced by the NHL that the format would return this season.

Patera is a 22-year old former sixth-round pick of the Golden Knights from 2017. He has split this season between the Silver Knights and the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL.

Laurent Brossoit has missed the last four games after he started four straight when Robin Lehner was dealing with an injury of his own. With the pause in the schedule from game action, it looks like Brossoit will be ready to rejoin the Golden Knights against the Penguins.

Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick has also been Activated from non-roster per CapFriendly which likely means he is cleared to play after being one of four players on the team in COVID-19 protocols. The other three members on the COVID list for the Golden Knights are Shea Theodore, Nicolas Roy, and injured Alec Martinez.

The Golden Knights will not practice Thursday. We will have to wait to get a glimpse of what the roster will look like with yet another shift in player movements for the team.