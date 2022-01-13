Pietrangelo, Stone, DeBoer To Represent Golden Knights At 2022 NHL All-Star Game

The National Hockey League has announced the rosters for the upcoming 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend which will take place in Las Vegas on February 4th and 5th. The Golden Knights will not only host the event at T-Mobile Arena but have three members of the team will make an appearance at the game.

Captain Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, as well as head coach Peter DeBoer, have all been named to All-Star Game. This will be Stone’s first appearance at the All-Star Game and Pietrangelo’s second as he had previously attended when he was a member with the St. Louis Blues.

Additionally, Johnathan Marchessault is the Golden Knights player selected for the “Last Man In” ballot where four additional members can be added to each division’s teams. Marchessault is up against Troy Terry, Matthew Tkachuk, Darnell Nurse, Drew Doughty, Logan Couture, Mark Giordano, and JT Miller.

Here are the official rosters.

Pacific: Stone, Pietrangelo, Thatcher Demko, Jordan Eberle, Timo Meier, Adrian Kempe, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid (captain), Johnny Gaudreau, John Gibson, Peter DeBoer (head coach).

Central: Kyle Connor, Jordan Kyrou, Juuse Saros, Cam Talbot, Joe Pavelski, Cale Makar, Nathan Mackinnon (captain), Alex DeBrincat, Clayton Keller, Jared Bednar (head coach).

Metropolitan: Alex Ovechkin (captain), Tristan Jarry, Claude Giroux, Chris Kreider, Adam Fox, Adam Pelech, Jack Hughes, Zach Werenski, Sebastian Aho, Frederick Andersen, Rod Brind’Amour (head coach).

Atlantic: Jack Campbell, Auston Matthews (captain), Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Drake Batherson, Nick Suzuki, Jonathan Huberdeau, Dylan Larkin, Rasmus Dahlin, Patrice Bergeron, Andrew Brunette (head coach).

Former Golden Knight Nick Suzuki will make his All-Star Debut.

Chandler Stephenson, Smith, Shea Theodore, Robin Lehner, and others will have to wait another year to have a shot at making their All-Star Game debuts.

The Golden Knights had James Neal, Marc-Andre Fleury, and head coach Gerard Gallant represent the team in 2018, Fleury again in 2019, and Max Pacioretty in 2020. There was no NHL All-Star Game in 2021.

The NHL and Adidas also revealed the very simple jerseys for the All-Star Game.

So fresh, so clean 🤩 The 2022 #NHLAllStar jerseys are here! Thoughts on the look? 📸: @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/ako9CK1Hte — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 13, 2022

Stone, Pietrangelo, and DeBoer are all confirmed to attend unless they drop out. You can vote for Marchessault through the NHL’s 2022 All-Star Fan Vote.