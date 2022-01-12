OK Daily: Kane Linked To The Oilers, Kodak Black Has Fun At Panthers Game

The Vegas Golden Knights have started their now extended six-day break from game action. The reason for this being their initially scheduled two-game road trip to face off against the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers has been postponed due to COVID-19. They lost 4-3 in the shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night.

Their next game will not be until next Monday when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena at 7:00 pm local. Speaking of the Penguins, they welcomed back elite superstar and three-time Stanley Cup Champion Evgeni Malkin into their lineup Tuesday night. Elsewhere, the Florida Panthers had perhaps the craziest story of the year happen Tuesday night and both Evander Kane and Tuukka Rask are close to returning to the NHL.

Vegas: Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo played a career-high 32:55 minutes last night against the Maple Leafs playing his non-traditional left-side nonetheless.

With the Golden Knights now on an extended break, they can look to get players back in their lineup such as Jack Eichel, who skated with the Golden Knights for the first time during Tuesday’s morning skate.

Shea Theodore, Nicolas Roy, and Nolan Patrick have also been placed in COVID-19 protocols along with Alec Martinez, who was already out with a facial laceration.

Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer has also been named the head coach of the Pacific Division for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

Sportsnet: The newest edition of Elliotte Frediman’s 32 thoughts is out which discusses the Carolina Hurricanes as a potential suitor for Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market.

ESPN: Former Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill has signed a three-year contract extension with the Minnesota Wild.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Philly: Flyers senior advisor and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke opened up on Ron Hextall’s tenure as the Flyers general manager. He stated that “none of the scouts wanted Nolan Patrick. They wanted (Cale) Makar,” during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Patrick, now with the Golden Knights was selected second overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Pittsburgh: Ron Hextall told National Hockey Now reporters that he is “aware” of Clarke’s comments and took the high road, not responding to the comments.

Also, Evgeni Malkin is back and scored two goals against the Anaheim Ducks in his return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup. “Hope I score Hat-Tricks soon,” Malkin said postgame.

Boston: He’s back. Tuukka Rask has officially signed a one-year $1 million deal with the Boston Bruins. This move has also sent Jeremy Swayman to the American Hockey League. Bud Light celebrated Rask’s return with a contract of their own.

Florida: In perhaps the craziest story of the NHL season, rapper Kodak Black appeared at Tuesday night’s Florida Panthers game. He… I don’t even know how to say this had an eventful time and was caught on camera doing some… things.

I think Kodak found something better to do at the Panthers game pic.twitter.com/oZlUn06tt3 — D (@David954FLA) January 12, 2022

Colorado: Joining Pete DeBoer in Las Vegas will be Jared Bednar of the Colorado Avalanche who will be the Central Division’s head coach.

San Jose: Evander Kane is expected to sign with a new team by the weekend. The Golden Knights are one of the many teams interested in the former San Jose Shark.

TSN: The Oilers are reportedly the current frontrunner for Kane.

Detroit: Hockey Hall of Famer and four-time Stanley Cup Champion Nicklas Lidstrom has joined the Red Wings as vice president of hockey operations.