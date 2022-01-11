Peter DeBoer Named Head Coach of Team Pacific For 2022 NHL All Star Game

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer has been named the head coach of the Pacific Division for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. He joined Andrew Brunette (Florida Panthers, Atlantic Division), Rod Brind’Amour (Carolina Hurricanes, Metropolitan Division), and Jared Bednar (Colorado Avalanche, Central Division) as coaches for the 2022 All-Star Game.

NHL announces head coaches for 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. https://t.co/ibcdKGGi4u #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/5E0nQ79flg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 11, 2022

All four coaches in Brind’Amour, Bednar, DeBoer, and Brunette hold the highest winning percentages with each of their respective teams per division. The Golden Knights currently have a winning percentage of .618% and a record of 23-14-1.

Fittingly, DeBoer will get the opportunity to coach in his home rink of T-Mobile Arena as the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 4-5th. You can vote-in other members of the Golden Knights to the All-Star Game through the NHL All-Star Fan Vote.

Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, Max Pacioretty, and Reilly Smith are all up for the captaincy for the Pacific Division. However, you can write-in whichever candidate you want.