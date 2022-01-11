OK Daily: Golden Knights Prospect Has Contract Terminated

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night for one of only two games in the next eleven days. The Golden Knights now have a gap in their schedule due to two games against the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers being postponed.

For the Golden Knight’s this gives the team a perfect opportunity to rest and get healthy in preparation for the second half of the season. Laurent Brossoit and Nicolas Hague are out for the Golden Knights with minor injuries and could be the first to come back. Then there is Alec Martinez, Max Pacioretty, and Jack Eichel who all are dealing with longer-term injuries. Martinez has also been placed in COVID-19 protocols.

Good news for the Golden Knights though as Eichel is expected to join the team this week. It has been over two months since the superstar center was acquired by the team and now after undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery, Eichel is expected to practice with the Golden Knights soon.

Vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly one of many teams interested in signing Evander Kane who is now officially an unrestricted free agent.

Opinion: I am of the belief that bringing in Evander Kane is not a good idea for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Here is a full report on the status of Kane from San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng who has been killing it with coverage on the Kane story.

In Golden Knight’s prospect land, former 2017 fifth-round pick Lucas Elvenes has had his contract terminated by the Henderson Silver Knights. No bad blood at all, just that Elvenes and his agent Claude Lemieux agree that Elvenes is better served to play overseason in Sweden.

Update: Elvenes has been claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Dallas: Stars head coach Rick Bowness has been fined $25k by the NHL for his outburst following a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues. All of Bowness’ fine money will go to the NHL Foundation. Here’s the video.

Pittsburgh: It is finally time. Evgeni Malkin is finally set to make his season debut with the Penguins Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Geno is listed as a game-time-decision

Montreal: The Edmonton Oilers, who are reportedly interested in Evander Kane, are also reportedly interested in Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.

Calgary: Elsewhere on the NHL trade bait market could the Calgary Flames look to acquire Phill Kessel or Tomas Hertl?

Boston: A status report on Tuukka Rask who is now a member of the Providence Bruins of the AHL.

Colorado: The Avalanche “can’t have nice things” as captain Gabriel Landeskog has tested positive for COVID-19.

Long Island: The Islanders also have taken a hit with COVID-19 with head coach Barry Trotz and Ryan Pulock now in protocols.

Philly: Tuesday night’s game between the Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Washington: After a rough game against the Boston Bruins, the Capitals have sent Zac Fucale back down to Hershey.