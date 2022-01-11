Nolan Patrick, Nicolas Roy, Shea Theodore Enter COVID-19 Protocols

The Vegas Golden Knights have added three players to their COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday afternoon. Forwards Nicolas Roy and Nolan Patrick as well as defenseman Shea Theodore are the three players. They join Alec Martinez as players unavailable for the Golden Knights in COVID-19 protocols.

Nicolas Hague, Laurent Brossoit, Max Pacioretty, and Jack Eichel are out for the Golden Knights with standard injuries.

It is unknown if any of these four players have tested positive or not, but they will remain in isolation for the Golden Knights until they become available. Theodore has 25 points in 35 games this season, Roy 19 in 25, and Patrick has only played in nine games this season.

The Golden Knights have recalled Jake Leschyshyn, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Daniil Miromanov from the Henderson Silver Knights as a result of this news. All three players have played games for the Golden Knights this season due to injuries and players in COVID-19 protocols.

Taking Roy out of the lineup could disrupt some of the Golden Knight’s chemistry at forward. The new third line of Roy, Mattias Janmark, and Keegan Kolesar had been looking strong for the Golden Knights recently. The team’s depth at left defense will also be tested as Theodore, Martinez, and Nicolas Hague are all out.

Based on pregame warmups, Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer will move Alex Pietrangelo to the left side and move Brett Howden up as the new third-line center.

Vegas Golden Knights line combinations 1/11 v TOR Dadonov–Stephenson–Stone

Marchessault–Karlsson–Smith

Janmark–Howden–Kolesar

Rondbjerg–Leschyshyn–Amadio Pietrangelo–Whitecloud

McNabb–Coghlan

Hutton–Miromanov Lehner/Thompson#VegasBorn — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) January 12, 2022

The Golden Knights take on the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night at 7:00 pm at home.