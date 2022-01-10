Connect with us

Analysis

REPORT: Golden Knights Among Many Teams Interested in Evander Kane

Published

7 hours ago

on

The Vegas Golden Knights have reportedly been one of the many teams interested in soon-to-be free agent winger Evander Kane. Per Michael Traikos of Postmedia, the Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Tampa Bay Lightning are interested in Kane.

“Teams have been calling,” an unnamed source told Traikos. “The phones are lit up like a Christmas tree.”

After multiple issues with the San Jose Sharks organization such as a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, bankruptcy issues, rumors of betting on his own games, and a video of Kane pulling a gun on his former wife, Kane has had a very eventful past year. The last straw with the Sharks organization is believed to have been a result of Kane crossing the US/Canadian border despite having tested positive for COVID-19 less than ten days prior.

Kane has not played in the NHL this season as he started the year suspended due to his fake vaccination card. He was sent down to the American Hockey League and played five games with the San Jose Barracuda before being placed on waivers. On Monday, the NHLPA officially filed a grievance on behalf of Kane which will make him an unrestricted free agent.

The Golden Knights are going all-in on the 2022 Stanley Cup. The team has acquired Jack Eichel for Pete’s sake. They are built to be contenders and anything less than a Stanley Cup this season will be looked at as a failure to many. With Eichel now in the mix, the Golden Knights are cap-strapped and will likely have to make a trade to free up cap space when everyone is healthy (if that ever happens).

Adding Kane to a one-year league minimum (or around there) deal could help the Golden Knights out greatly with a bargain bin add for someone who is still proven to score goals. Last season with the San Jose Sharks Kane scored 22 goals and 27 assists for 49 points in 56 games played. There is no doubt that Kane can still score, but will his behavior be a distraction to the Golden Knights and their chances at the first Stanley Cup in franchise history?

Hypothetically speaking it will be up to the Golden Knights leadership group led by Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, and others to keep Kane in check. He would be reunited with former teammates Jack Eichel and Robin Lehner as well as head coach Peter DeBoer.

You can only assume that Kane knows the matter of his current circumstances. One more screw up and he is done, likely in the National Hockey League forever. We have players surrounded with controversy such as Tony DeAngelo get a second chance with the Carolina Hurricanes and make the most of it. Others such as Jake Virtanen and Brendan Leipsic were not so lucky.

It’s only Monday, but reports are saying that Kane will be cleared as a UFA and be signed to a new team all in just this one week. If it is the Vegas Golden Knights after all, so be it. The reward could be there in the long run for the Golden Knights.

Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get VHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to receive notifications of new posts by email.

VHN on Facebook

Vegas Team & Cap Info

Get VHN in your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously