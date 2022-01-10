REPORT: Golden Knights Among Many Teams Interested in Evander Kane

The Vegas Golden Knights have reportedly been one of the many teams interested in soon-to-be free agent winger Evander Kane. Per Michael Traikos of Postmedia, the Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Tampa Bay Lightning are interested in Kane.

“Teams have been calling,” an unnamed source told Traikos. “The phones are lit up like a Christmas tree.”

After multiple issues with the San Jose Sharks organization such as a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, bankruptcy issues, rumors of betting on his own games, and a video of Kane pulling a gun on his former wife, Kane has had a very eventful past year. The last straw with the Sharks organization is believed to have been a result of Kane crossing the US/Canadian border despite having tested positive for COVID-19 less than ten days prior.

Kane has not played in the NHL this season as he started the year suspended due to his fake vaccination card. He was sent down to the American Hockey League and played five games with the San Jose Barracuda before being placed on waivers. On Monday, the NHLPA officially filed a grievance on behalf of Kane which will make him an unrestricted free agent.

Kane's agent Dan Milstein says there's lots of interest from a number of teams for his UFA client. Would be a one-year deal for rest of the season whenever he finds a new NHL home. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 10, 2022

The Golden Knights are going all-in on the 2022 Stanley Cup. The team has acquired Jack Eichel for Pete’s sake. They are built to be contenders and anything less than a Stanley Cup this season will be looked at as a failure to many. With Eichel now in the mix, the Golden Knights are cap-strapped and will likely have to make a trade to free up cap space when everyone is healthy (if that ever happens).

Adding Kane to a one-year league minimum (or around there) deal could help the Golden Knights out greatly with a bargain bin add for someone who is still proven to score goals. Last season with the San Jose Sharks Kane scored 22 goals and 27 assists for 49 points in 56 games played. There is no doubt that Kane can still score, but will his behavior be a distraction to the Golden Knights and their chances at the first Stanley Cup in franchise history?

Hypothetically speaking it will be up to the Golden Knights leadership group led by Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, and others to keep Kane in check. He would be reunited with former teammates Jack Eichel and Robin Lehner as well as head coach Peter DeBoer.

You can only assume that Kane knows the matter of his current circumstances. One more screw up and he is done, likely in the National Hockey League forever. We have players surrounded with controversy such as Tony DeAngelo get a second chance with the Carolina Hurricanes and make the most of it. Others such as Jake Virtanen and Brendan Leipsic were not so lucky.

From what I hear, he’ll have a contract with a new team by the end of the week. https://t.co/s89kU1Hgwq — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) January 11, 2022

It’s only Monday, but reports are saying that Kane will be cleared as a UFA and be signed to a new team all in just this one week. If it is the Vegas Golden Knights after all, so be it. The reward could be there in the long run for the Golden Knights.