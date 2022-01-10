OK Daily: Kane Clears Waivers, Klingberg Trade Rumors, and Roy as Canadiens GM?

After a week filled with returning players and coaches, the Vegas Golden Knights have an interesting upcoming schedule. They take on the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday at home at 7:00 pm. They then have a six-day break before they face the Pittsburgh Penguins. This gap is a result of the team’s two games against the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers getting postponed due to COVID-19.

The Golden Knights play only two games in the next eleven days #VegasBorn — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) January 10, 2022

Elsewhere in the league, the NHL trade winds are starting to swirl with John Klingberg wanting out of Dallas and Evander Kane set to be a free agent.

Vegas: Golden Knights legend Marc-Andre Fleury returned to T-Mobile Arena for the first time this past weekend. Relive some of Fleury’s greatest moments with the Vegas Golden Knights such as his big saves and pranks.

Rewatch his video tribute as well if you are feeling sappy.

Henderson: A weekly update on the Henderson Silver Knights includes a promising report on Ben Jones, Logan Thompson, and Golden Knights draft pick Brendan Brisson.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Montreal: Former goaltender and Hockey Hall of Famer Patrick Roy has interviewed for the position of general manager for the Montreal Canadiens.

LA: Former Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has been hired by the Los Angeles Kings as the senior advisor to general manager Rob Blake. Quite an interesting reunion with Phillip Danault huh?

San Jose: Evander Kane has cleared waivers and a bidding war is likely to begin for the winger. The NHLPA has also filed a grievance to officially terminate Kane’s contract with the Sharks.

Dallas: John Klingberg is upset in Dallas is has reportedly requested a trade. The 29-pending unrestricted free agent is unhappy with current contract negotiations regarding his extension.

Florida: Could the Panthers be interested in Klingberg? Flordia Hockey Now’s George Richards says the Panthers are looking for a top defenseman on the NHL trade market.

NYI: Could Ilya Sorokin attend the NHL’s All-Star Game (in Las Vegas) this season?

Philly: Ladies and gentleman Philly Hockey Now has returned and in a dramatic way nonetheless. Sam Carchidi is the newest member of the National Hockey Now family!

Washington: Dmitry Orlov has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and is unavailable for the Capitals.

Detroit: Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi had his arm sliced by a skate in the team’s shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Thankfully Red Wings head coach confirmed that Bertuzzi would be fine “Tyler got cut late in the game, but in the end, I think he’s going to be okay.”