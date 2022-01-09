Silver Knight Sundays: Logan Thompson Proving to Be Reliable Option for Golden Knights

Welcome back to Silver Knight Sundays a weekly report on the Henderson Silver Knights and other news regarding prospects for the Vegas Golden Knights. Similar to their parent team, the Silver Knights have seen a few of their games get rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns. The team’s January 5th game against the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks affiliate) has been postponed.

Quick Game Recaps

The Silver Knights have been able to get in a good bit of games since last week’s Silver Knight Sunday. On December 31st they defeated the Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) 4-1 and followed it up the next day with a 3-2 overtime win against the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers). Colt Conrad scored the overtime game-winning goal.

Ben Jones has been on a bit of a tear lately with four goals and an assist in his last six games.

“Obviously I can take what I can get. I guess you could say that it feels like it is coming a little easier but I think that is just the way it is with the more experience you get the more comfortable you feel and the more confidence you have,” said Jones, who played two games with the Golden Knights earlier this season.

This weekend they took on the San Jose Barracuda and split the series winning the first game 5-1 and losing the second 6-3. The hot topic in the NHL right now, Evander Kane did not play in either of the Barracuda’s games against the Silver Knights as he was pulled from the team’s roster prior to the two-game series.

Logan Thompson Staying in the NHL

Pavel Dorofeyev, Daniil Miromanov, Ben Jones, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Jake Leschyshyn make up the Silver Knight’s top-five leading scorers. All of which have played games with the Golden Knights this season. But with the Golden Knights getting healthier it looks like the chances of a roster spot for these five are dwindling as the season progresses.

Forward Adam Brooks has also been sent down to the Silver Knights after playing in eleven games for the VGK. The Golden Knights also have axed their taxi squad with no players currently on the list.

But one player that is still sitting in the NHL and making a name for himself is 24-year old goaltender Logan Thompson. After Robin Lehner tweaked an injury against the New York Islanders, Thompson backed up Laurent Brossoit for four straight games. He started his first career NHL game against the Nashville Predators but lost the game 3-2.

Despite the loss, Thompson proved to be a more than capable goaltender and held his own against guys like Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, and Roman Josi. Thompson is still on the Golden Knight’s active roster despite the return of Lehner. Laurent Brossoit is evidently dealing with a nagging injury as well.

Brendan Brisson’s Dance Moves

Elsewhere in Golden Knights prospect land 2020 first-round draft pick, Brendan Brisson is turning heads with the Michigan Wolverines. Brisson has 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points in 22 games with Michigan this season and is second on the team in scoring only behind Kent Johnson. The other night Brisson scored again and had a unique goal celebration.

Brisson's dance in front of the bench is great and now I want everyone to do this pic.twitter.com/WjQZqcQ9oK — CJ Fogler AKA Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 9, 2022

For those of you that don’t follow hockey prospects closely, the University of Michigan has an insane amount of high NHL draft picks on their current roster. Brisson, Kent Johnson, Luke Hughes, Owen Power, and Matty Beniers are just a few. In a couple of years, we may look back on this team as one of the most stacked NCAA hockey teams of all time. Somewhat similar to the 2014-15 Erie Otters that had Connor McDavid, Dylan Strome, Alex DeBrincat, and Travis Dermott all on the same roster.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS CURRENT LINEUP

Jonas Rondbjerg- Jake Leschyshyn- Pavel Dorofeyev

Adam Brooks- Ben Jones- Lucas Elvenes

Sven Baertschi- Colt Conrad- Reid Duke

Matt Boudens- xxxxxxxxx- Lynden McCallum

Ian McCoshen- Brayden Pachal

Zack Hayes- Peter DiLiberatore

Brandon Hickey- Connor Corcoran

Dylan Ferguson/Jiri Patera

HSK Weekly Record: 2-2 since the new year and against three different teams

Standings Update: 15-8-2 overall record, third in Pacific Division AHL standings

Up Next: Wednesday, January 12th against the Stockton Heat

Projected First Call-Up: Daniil Miromanov