WATCH: Marc-Andre Fleury Gets Video Tribute and Standing Ovation in Vegas Return

He’s back.

On Saturday night Vegas Golden Knights legend Marc-Andre Fleury returned to T-Mobile Arena for the first time since being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. After a chat in warmups with former teammate Robin Lehner, the Golden Knights wasted no time in thanking one of the most impactful athletes in their franchise history and honored Fleury with a tribute video prior to puck drop. The fans at T-Mobile Arena let Fleury have it and gave him a standing ovation before the puck was even dropped Saturday night.

🌸 The Dude is still The Man 🌸 Thank you for four years of thrilling saves, endless laughs and memories we’ll keep forever. Welcome back, Marc-Andre Fleury 🐐 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/VXdno1wPwn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 9, 2022

Fleury was a major part of the Golden Knight’s first four seasons of existence and served as the face of the franchise for many with the new expansion Vegas Golden Knights. He was claimed as the team’s starting goaltender at the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was an integral part of establishing hockey in Las Vegas as well as the Golden Knights run all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals in year one of the franchise in 2018.

This is the fifth major reunion video the Vegas Golden Knights have put on this week as Paul Stastny, Nate Schmidt, Ryan Reaves, and Gerard Gallant all returned this week as well.

Fleury went on to play in 192 games for the Golden Knights and won both a Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender and Jennings Trophy with Robin Lehner as the goalie tandem that allowed the least amount of goals. Combine this with a bubbly personality and it is easy to see why Fleury has gone on to touch the lives of so many hockey fans in Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, and now Chicago.

Merci, Flower!