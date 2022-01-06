Jack Eichel Expected to Be In Vegas Next Week and To Return From Injury in February

It has now been over two months since the Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel in a blockbuster deal. The 25-year old superstar center has yet to make his debut with the team as he underwent successful artificial disk replacement surgery on November 12th. The timeline for Eichel’s return was expected to be in early 2022.

On Thursday TSN Insider Chris Johnston provided an injury update on Jack Eichel stating that we could see the forward sometime in February.

“The timeline is right on time and Jack Eichel is progressing towards a point where he is expected to be in Vegas within the next week or so to officially join the Golden Knights and work towards practicing with them. There is an eye here on having him play games in February,” said TSN Insider Chris Johnston.

Eichel has been skating for more than a month now and was spotted skating in full Golden Knights gear almost a month ago in North Carolina with skating development coach Brandon Wong. There is a good chance he will do the same with the Golden Knights and potentially take line rushes with the team as soon as next week. This could give us a good look at what the Golden Knights line combinations could potentially look like with Jack Eichel.

The Golden Knights, when fully healthy are expected to be way above the NHL’s salary cap with Eichel in the mix. There is a good chance they will have to dip into the NHL trade market to shed some assets. But it could all be worth it given the type of player Eichel is who has 355 points in 375 career NHL games played.

Sooner rather than later John Robert Eichel will make his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights.