OK Daily: McDavid Has COVID, Giroux Can’t Watch His Own Games

Have you ever been trying to watch a Vegas Golden Knights game when you get blacked out by your local TV provider or have a game that is not available in your area? This isn’t an ad or anything its just a relatable problem and it sucks to suck. Well, last night the NHL had this happen to one of their own employees, truly shining a light on just how pathetic this ongoing problem is.

Philly: The player was captain of the Philadelphia Flyers Claude Giroux of all players and he had to go through some hoops just to watch his own team play.

Anyways, the Vegas Golden Knights dropped their second straight game Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators. Logan Thompson made his first career NHL start but was unable to get the win thanks in part to his team’s sloppy defensive game in front of him.

Vegas: A minor transaction here for the Golden Knights but defenseman Nicolas Hague has been placed on injured reserve. According to head coach Peter DeBoer, Hague tweaked his wrist and the Golden Knights are taking precautions to make sure the injury does not get any worse. Hague joins Max Pacioretty on IR for the Golden Knights.

Sportsnet: Highlight from last night include a miraculous Marc-Andre Fleury save and an even better overtime game-winning goal from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Colorado: Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now had high praises for that Makar goal stating that it was the best goal he has seen the team score in 26 years.

TRADE: The Penguins have traded Sam Lafferty to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Alex Nylander.

Sportsnet: Here is a constantly updated COVID-19 tracker for the entire NHL. Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been added to the list but Toronto Maple Leaf’s center Auston Matthews has cleared. Matthews will be able to play Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sportsnet: The latest edition of Elliotte Friedman’s 32-thoughts goes over just how much of a challenge it will be for the NHL to reschedule all of their games this season if they plan on finishing on time.

Women’s Hockey: Team USA has announced their 23-player roster for the 2022 IIHF Winter Olympic Games in Beijing which features Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel, and Kendall Coyne Schofield.

Pittsburgh: A pending unrestricted free agent, Kris Letang says he wants to play five more years in the NHL.

Is Brian Boyle the fastest player in the league? The veteran center raced from Pittsburgh to Massachusetts in record time to make it for the birth of his third child, Callum.

Boston: David Pastrnak has finally snapped his goal drought as the Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Long Island: Good news for the New York Islanders, a team that has battled with COVID-19 often this season. Sebastian Aho rejoined the Islanders at practice and now the team has no players in COVID-19 protocols.