Brisson, Krebs, Carr, Lindberg, Shipachyov, All Could Attend 2022 Olympics With No NHL Participation

The NHL and NHLPA came to the unfortunate decision on December 21, 2021, that they would not be participating in the 2022 IIHF Winter Olympic Games. Vegas Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, Mark Stone, William Karlsson, Evgenii Dadonov, and others will all be unable to compete.

However, this does not mean there will be a lack of current and former Golden Knights at the 2022 Winter Olympics. With just about a month to go until the Olympics consideration lists for Team Canada and Team USA have been released for potential

These include former Golden Knights Peyton Krebs (Canada), Oscar Lindberg (Sweden), Vadim Shipachyov (Russia), Daniel Carr (Canada), and current Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson (United States).

Sources: The following players are on Team Canada’s long list for consideration for the Olympics (1/2):

Cole Perfetti

Owen Power

Mason McTavish

Kent Johnson

Eric Staal

Phillippe Desrosiers

Cody Franson

Devan Dubnyk

Brad Malone

Jack McBain

Peyton Krebs

Kaiden Guhle

Scott Wilson — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 5, 2022

In 2018, the NHL also did not participate in the Olympic Games. However, some of the top players in that tournament went on to play in the league shortly after. For example, former Golden Knight Nikita Gusev led the tournament in scoring. Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov was second, and Eeli Tolvanen, who played against the Golden Knights last night, was third. Russia won Gold.

Perhaps the most notable name for Golden Knights fans in 2022 will be Brendan Brisson, who has a shot at becoming a full-fledged member of the Golden Knights as soon as next season. Brisson was drafted by the Golden Knights in 2020 with the 29th overall pick.

The 6’0″ 20-year old center has spent the 2021-22 season with the University of Michigan and has scored 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 21 games played. Brisson previously won a Gold Medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships with Team USA as well.

With no current NHL players in the mix for any team at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Brisson, if he is named to Team USA, will have a large role to play for the tea’s offense. He could find himself playing alongside NHL veterans like Bobby Ryan, Kenny Agostino, and Nick Shore.

Also joining the pack for potential names at the 2022 Winter Olympics is former Golden Knight Peyton Krebs. Now a member of the Buffalo Sabres, Krebs has been mostly playing for the Rochester Americans of the AHL and could get a shot at Team Canada for the Olympics. Daniel Carr, who played six games of the Golden Knights in 2018-19 is also receiving interest for Team Canada.

Mr. Forgotten AKA Vadim Shipachyov is likely a lock for Russia for the Olympic Games. Shipachyov was on The Olympic Athletes of Russia’s 2018 roster in which they won Gold. Lastly, Oscar Lindberg, who played two seasons with the Golden Knights could be named to Team Sweden.

It will be no-doubt be a different Olympic year for hockey fans all around the world without the National Hockey League once more. But just because Mark Stone and Sidney Crosby are not set to play together, doesn’t mean the Golden Knights will not have representation at the 2022 Winter Olympics.