Relive Some Of Ryan Reaves’ Best Moments With The Golden Knights

Thursday night the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena at 7:00 pm. Former Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves is set to return to Las Vegas for the first time since being traded from the Golden Knights to the Rangers this past offseason.

The Golden Knights and Rangers have already played once this season on December 17th where the Golden Knights defeated the Rangers in the shootout 3-2.

“I think it was good to get the first one out of the way in New York. The first time playing against old teammates and friends is tough and there will obviously be a little bit more added being in T-Mobile tomorrow. But I think I got the emotion of playing against them out of the way and I don’t want to lose to these guys now,” said Reaves.

On The Ice

In his four years in Las Vegas, Reaves was a fan-favorite player for the Golden Knights. He played in 209 NHL games with the Golden Knights and had 18 goals, 24 assists, and 42 points. He didn’t score much, but when he did it was impactful such as his series-clinching goal in 2018 against the Jets. He was often the center of attention when things got chippy in games for the Golden Knights and had 158 penalty minutes in his time with the team.

With Reaves’ return on the horizon, let’s look back on some of the best moments of his time with the Vegas Golden Knights.

We have to start with the fights. In his four seasons with the Golden Knights Ryan Reaves fought a total of ten times. Whether it was Kurtis Gabriel or Evander Kane, Reaves was no slouch and still to this day remains one of the toughest heavyweights in the NHL.

Here is every fight that Reaves got into with the Vegas Golden Knights courtesy of HockeyFights.com.

October 6th, 2018 vs Marcus Foligno

November 8th, 2018 vs Mark Boroweicki

January 8th, 2019 vs Adam McQuaid

April 14th, 2019 vs Evander Kane in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

October 17, 2019 vs Scott Sabourin

November 2, 2019 vs Adam Lowry

February 15th, 2020 vs Ross Johnston

February 9, 2021 vs Nicolas Deslauriers

March 5th, 2021 vs Kurtis Gabriel

April 7th, 2021 vs Kyle Clifford

Off The Ice

Reaves’ personality off the ice is just as interesting as it is on the ice. His pranks speak for themselves, whether it is dressing up as a Golden Knight and scaring his own teammates, or interfering with his teammates during interviews. Alex Tuch and Max Pacioretty have gotten the ice treatment during pregame warmups. But nobody is off-limits for Reaves as it can be his own head coach, Pierre McGuire, or Scott Oake.

Reaves is a bad man!

Oh, and also REALITY CHECK! THERE ARE BIG FINES IF YOU DON’T CHANGE YOUR WATERING CLOCK.

Evander Kane and Tom Wilson

The two biggest names associated with Ryan Reaves when it comes to player rivalries are typically Tom Wilson and Evander Kane. Wilson and Reaves go way back when the two fought back when Reaves was a member of the St. Louis Blues. Things only escalated in the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals when the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals met.

“What are you gonna do? YOU, YOU, AH! Yeah right! Yeah right!”

Similar to Wilson, Kane and the San Jose Sharks met Reaves in the Golden Knights in the playoffs in both 2017-18 and 2018-19. Naturally, both Kane and Reaves were at odds and fought in game three of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoff series. Kane is no longer in the NHL and plays with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. Take of that what you will.

It should be a fun night Thursday as not only Reaves, but former Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant will return to T-Mobile Arena. Stay tuned with Vegas Hockey Now for updates.