OK Daily: Bennett Suspended Three Games, Marchand is Perfect

The Vegas Golden Knights lost a tough one Sunday afternoon as they dropped their game to the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 in overtime. Kyle Connor scored the goal that would add the additional point for the Jets despite the Golden Knights evening the score with just eight seconds left in the game.

Vegas Hockey Now will be at City National Arena this morning for Golden Knights practice. We will keep an eye on Robin Lehner, Mark Stone, and Nicolas Hague, all of which have been dealing with minor day-to-day injuries according to the Golden Knights coaching staff.

Vegas: Both Paul Stastny and Nate Schmidt returned to T-Mobile Arena for the first time since leaving the Golden Knights organization. Watch their combined video tribute here.

Also, here are VHN’s postgame thoughts after yesterday’s game which features the demotion of Nolan Patrick in the lineup.

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Sportsnet: With the calendar flipping to 2022, here are 12 key storylines to look out for this year as well as the biggest surprises of 2021.

TSN: As they currently sit in the bottom of the NHL’s Pacific Division standings, did the Seattle Kraken make the wrong moves at their expansion draft? They certainly don’t have any Jonathan Marchessaults or William Karlssons on their team!

Pittsburgh: The Penguins and San Jose Sharks had a wild one Sunday afternoon which saw two hat-tricks from both Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues.

Just how good is this year’s Penguins team and are they Stanley Cup Contenders?

Colorado: Out West just how good are the Colorado Avalanche? Can their depth lead Nathan Mackinnon and company to a Stanley Cup in 2022?

Florida: Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been suspended three games for a hit on Cedric Paquette. He will miss his reunion with the Calgary Flames as a result of this suspension.

Boston: Brad Marchand has the perfect New Year’s Resolution for 2022.

Long Island: Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri have rejoined the New York Islanders at practice.

Vancouver: More on the touching story between equipment manager Red Hamilton and a Seattle Kraken fan that saved his life.