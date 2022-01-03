Golden Knights Practice: Robin Lehner Returns, Mark Stone in No-Contact Jersey

The Vegas Golden Knights practiced Monday morning at City National Arena in Summerlin, Nevada. Star players in Robin Lehner and Mark Stone were present. However, both are unlikely to return for the Golden Knights Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators. Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer listed both as day-to-day after practice.

“I would say they are doubtful for both guys for tomorrow but we will see. I think I would both term them as day-to-day. It was a light day today but a good first step. We will see how they are in the morning and we will take it from there,” said DeBoer.

Stone has been out for three games ever since he sustained an injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning before the holiday break. He missed a substantial amount of time early in the season for the Golden Knights as well with a lower-body injury. Due to injuries, he has never played a full 82-game season in the NHL despite being in the league for a decade.

Robin Lehner has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury and as a result, Laurent Brossoit has started the past four. Brossoit was the only expected name absent at practice but after four-straight starts he likely took the day off for a maintenance day.

Another name that also sits on the Golden Knights injury list is defenseman Nicolas Hague. According to Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer, Hague is dealing with a wrist injury. He sustained the injury after Christmas and the team is looking to take full precautions in making sure that the injury does not get any worse. Ben Hutton has assumed the role as the top-pairing left defenseman.

“Nic had a wrist injury. It calmed down, then it came back the game after Christmas against LA and it flared back up again. So it was one of those situations where we want to make sure we get it right this time otherwise you are dealing with it consistently,” said DeBoer.

A bit of a surprise from practice was the emergence of William Carrier on the first line. With Stone, Max Pacioretty, and Jack Eichel out as options for the Golden Knights in the top-six, Carrier got a shot with Chandler Stephenson and Evgenii Dadonov.

Golden Knights line combinations 1/3 practice #VegasBorn Carrier – Stephenson- Dadonov

Marchessault- Karlsson- Smith

Janmark- Roy- Kolesar

Brooks- Howden- Amadio/Patrick Hutton- Pietrangelo

Theodore- Whitecloud

McNabb- Coghlan Lehner/Thompson — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) January 3, 2022

From a basic line combinations structure this makes sense the more you look at the Golden Knights current lineup. Nicolas Roy, Mattias Janmark, and Keegan Kolesar have been shown some solid chemistry with each other as of late. Of course, the misfit line of Reilly Smith, Willliam Karlsson, and Jonathan Marchessault will not be separated as well.

The only other logical option for the Golden Knights to put up on the first line is/was Nolan Patrick who got the chance on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets. Midway through the second period was when DeBoer swapped Carrier and Patrick. It looks like this will

The Golden Knights will be back in action tomorrow night against the Nashville Predators at home for a 7:00 pm puck drop. This marks game two of the now expanded eight-game homestand for the Golden Knights.