WATCH: Paul Stastny and Nate Schmidt Return to T-Mobile Arena

The Vegas Golden Knights welcomed back two longtime members of the organization Sunday afternoon. Both Paul Stastny and Nate Schmidt returned to T-Mobile Arena for the first time since departing the Golden Knights organization.

They received a combined video tribute at the first media timeout of the first period.

Paul Stastny and Nate Schmidt welcome back video #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/4LbnmQ8m6B — Owen Krepps (@OKrepps85) January 2, 2022

Nate Schmidt left the organization in 2020 after three seasons with the team. He was an original Golden Knight as he was taken by the team in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft from the Washington Capitals. Schmidt played 196 games with the Golden Knights and was one of the franchises’ first top defensemen.

Paul Stastny signed with the Golden Knights in free agency of 2018 and spent two seasons with the team. He was a great fit at center in the Golden Knight’s top-six forward lineup. He scored 30 goals, 50 assists, and 80 points in two seasons with the team.

Both return to Las Vegas after a one-year pause due to the NHL’s schedule in the 2020-21 season.