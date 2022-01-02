OK Daily: Ovechkin Breaks PP Goal Record, Krebs and Tuch Combine For Goal

The Vegas Golden Knights once again have a mid-day game Sunday in fabulous Las Vegas. With the team’s mid-January matchups against the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames postponed, the team is currently on an eight-game homestand. They take on the Winnipeg Jets today at 1:00 pm. See you there!

Both Paul Stastny and Nate Schmidt will return to T-Mobile Arena today for the first time since leaving the Golden Knights. Stastny spent two seasons in Vegas after signing on as a free-agent in 2018. He put up 80 points in 121 games as a Golden Knights.

An original Golden Knight, Schmidt was claimed by the team in the 2017 Expansion Draft from the Washington Capitals. He spent three seasons with the Golden Knights and was on the team’s inaugural roster that made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals in year one.

Expect a big video tribute and ovation for both of these former members of the Golden Knights.

Vegas: A lot has changed for the Golden Knights since Schmidt and Statsny were members of the team. For one, Jack Eichel is a member of the Vegas Golden Knights. How will the team find cap space to bring in the all-star center when he returns from injury?

Winter Classic: The St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic which set a new record for the coldest outdoor game in league history.

Former Golden Knight Jon Merill also rocked a frozen mustache.

Jon Merrill’s mustache appears to be frozen. pic.twitter.com/nOZTpGAst5 — Judd Zulgad (@jzulgad) January 1, 2022

Buffalo: Sabre’s fans are rejoicing as they are currently ahead in the result of the Jack Eichel blockbuster trade. Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, both of who were involved in the trade, scored the other night on the powerplay. Eichel still has yet to play for the Golden Knights.

SLOW THAT BABY DOWN Peyton Krebs, what a vision 😱 pic.twitter.com/Fdw0WD3lEH — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 1, 2022

NHL News, Trade Rumors, and National Hockey Now

Washington: He has done it. It’s not the “big one” but still an incredible accomplishment nonetheless. Alex Ovechkin is now the all-time leader in powerplay goals in National Hockey League history.

Ovechkin still has eyes on the big prize of passing Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer. He somewhat brushed off his powerplay goal accomplishment postgame. “Yeah I mean it’s a great moment for me, for the team, for the fans, for the game as well and you know now that it’s over we can move on.”

Pittsburgh: Thanks to the standout season that he is having, Evan Rodrigues has found himself as the answer to a certain question regarding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston: The Boston Bruins started off 2022 with a bang as they came back to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3.

Colorado: Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is back in the lineup once more after missing games due to injury. “I feel like I’ve had this conversation with you six times,” Byram told reporters regarding his injury.

The Avalanche will now be without forward Valeri Nichuskin as he has suffered an upper-body injury.

San Jose: Crazy story here with Patrick Marleau and his family. Patrick’s wife Christina says that their son was almost kidnapped on vacation.

Long Island: With a different defense core moving forward, the New York Islanders have gotten significant contributions from Noah Dobson this season.

Vancouver: A touching story from a Seattle Kraken fan and Canuck’s assistant equipment manager Brian “Red” Hamilton. On October 23rd sitting behind the glass in a Kraken/Cannucks game Kraken fan Nadiaa Popovic noticed a mole behind the neck of Hamilton.

She recognized it as a sign of melanoma and alerted Hamilton. Sure enough, Hamilton looked into it and found out that he had the skin cancer and quickly got medical attention. Hamilton and the Canucks thanked Popovic Saturday night in a special way.