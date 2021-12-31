Two Golden Knights Games Against Canadian Teams Postponed

The National Hockey League announced today the postponement of eight more games due to COVID-19 issues within the league. Due to different COVID-19 guidelines and attendance measures between the United States and Canada, these are all games between Canadian and American teams.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: The @NHL announced today that eight additional games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season. Details: https://t.co/8EuE4xfrpV pic.twitter.com/B2Y1Ra5Gyw — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 31, 2021

For the Vegas Golden Knights, this means that their January 14th matchup against the Edmonton Oilers and January 15th matchup against the Calgary Flames have been postponed. The Golden Knights were set to play these two Pacific Division rivals on back-to-back nights. Instead, the Golden Knights will now have a five-day gap in between games.

Here is the official statement from the league: The National Hockey League announced today that due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, eight additional games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.

Makeup games will be announced at a later date. The Golden Knights now have had four games be postponed due to COVID-19.