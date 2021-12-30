Connect with us

Vegas Golden Knights

Max Pacioretty Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Out Indefinitely for Golden Knights

Published

16 hours ago

on

trade deadline Max Pacioretty Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights star forward Max Pacioretty has undergone successful wrist surgery. The 33-year old forward is expected to be out indefinitely for the Golden Knights heading forwards. He joins Mark Stone, Robin Lehner, Nolan Patrick, Alec Martinez, Jack Eichel, Brett Howden, and Peter DeBoer as unavailable members of the Golden Knights organization.

This announcement comes as a bit of a surprise as Pacioretty played last game against the Los Angeles Kings. Golden Knights assistant coach Steve Spott also stated just hours before the announcement of Pacioretty’s surgery that Pacioretty along with Robin Lehner and Mark Stone are day-to-day.

However, Pacioretty has been in a bit of a flunk having gone five games without scoring a goal. Earlier in the season, he scored ten goals in seven games after he returned from a lower-body injury.

Pacioretty missed 17 games in the early portions of the 2021-22 NHL season with a broken foot. He has not been placed on IR or LTIR per the Golden Knights CapFriendly page.

On the bright side, the Golden Knights could be welcoming back three members of their lineup Friday against the Anaheim Ducks. Evgenii Dadonov and Alex Pietrangelo have rejoined the team after being in COVID-19 protocols. Nolan Patrick is also finally expected to return to the Golden Knights lineup.

The Golden Knights take on the Anaheim Ducks on New Years’ Eve 2021 at noon.

