Silver Knight Sundays: Four Golden Knights Prospects at 2022 World Juniors

Welcome back to Silver Knights Sundays/Saturdays a weekly report on the Vegas Golden Knight’s AHL affiliate team the Henderson Silver Knights as well as other news and notes regarding Golden Knights prospects.

Since the last edition of Silver Knights Saturday/Sundays, the Henderson Silver Knights have played a two-game series against the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks). They split the series with game one resulting in a 3-2 loss and game two a 3-1 win.

In the second game of the Silver Knights and Canucks series the Silver Knights hosted the “Lucky Launch” which was essentially the team’s take on the popular Teddy Bear Toss. Jonas Rondbjerg scored the goal that made bears fly.

Still thinking about yesterday's Lucky Launch 😄🧸 pic.twitter.com/NAWOKZNRSv — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) December 20, 2021

Like just about any other team in professional hockey, the Silver Knights also saw their games get postponed. The Silver Knights regularly scheduled December 22nd game against the Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) was postponed. All ticket holders should have received an email regarding the game.

The Silver Knights currently sit third in the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division. Pavel Dorofeyev is still the team leader in points with 16 points in 22 games played.

Also since last week, the Vegas Golden Knights had to make some emergency call-ups as Evgenii Dadonov, Nicolas Hague, Alex Pietrangelo, and Robin Lehner were all not available against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Both Daniil Miromanov and Logan Thompson suited up for the Golden Knights though Thompson just backed up Laurent Brossoit. Miromanov played 8:19 total and had two shots on goal.

Golden Knights Prospects at 2022 World Juniors

The NHL and the Golden Knights may be on an extended holiday pause due to COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean hockey as a whole is finished. Thankfully for all of our sakes, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships started on Sunday which can help fill the hockey void that we all have with this pause looming.

Four Golden Knights prospects are playing at the tournament; Jakub Demek (Slovakia), Lukas Cormier (Canada), Jakub Brabenec (Czechia), and Jesper Vikman (Sweden). Zach Dean, who was initially on Team Canada’s development camp roster did not make the team.

Lukas Cormier- Canada

Lukas Cormier is an offensively gifted defenseman that was drafted by the Golden Knights in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry Level Draft. With the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL, Cormier has 13 goals and 23 assists in 26 games played. His five game-winning goals are tied for the lead in the entire QMJHL.

Jakub Demek- Slovakia

Demek is an 18-year-old winger that was drafted in 2021 in the fourth round 128th overall. At 6-foot-4 and 196-pounds, Demek is no slouch is currently scoring at 1.35 points per game pace with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL. He has 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points in 28 games played.

Jakub Brabenec- Czech Republic

Another 18-year old Jakub, Brabenec was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Level Draft 102nd overall. The center with the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL has eleven goals and 21 assists in 28 games played this season.

Jesper Vikman- Sweden

The only goalie to appear for the Golden Knights at World Juniors, Vikman was a fifth-round selection by the Golden Knights in 2020. The 19-year old is playing this season with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL and in seventeen games played has a 3.18 GAA and .903% save percentage.

Jack Eichel, Brett Howden, William Karlsson, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, and Evgenii Dadonov have all won Gold at the previous World Junior Championships.

You can watch the 2022 IIHF World Juniors on NHL Network, fuboTV, or in Canada, TSN. A full schedule of games can be found here.