More NHL Games Postponed Due to COVID-19, Including Golden Knights vs Avalanche

6 hours ago

Merry Christmas Eve everyone! I bring you bad news though…

The National Hockey League has announced that the league will not return to play until Tuesday, December 28th, one day after the regularly scheduled return date of Monday, December 27th. This means that the Vegas Golden Knight’s matchup against the Colorado Avalanche which was slated for Monday night has been postponed.

As a result, the Golden Knight’s next game will not be until Tuesday, December 28th against the Los Angeles Kings.

The NHL had previously postponed over 50 games to extend the holiday break from December 22nd to December 25th. The league is still experiencing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases as around 18% of NHL rosters are currently in COVID-19 protocols. Alex Pietrangelo and Evgenii Dadonov are the two players for the Golden Knights that are currently in COVID-19 protocols.

We will see how this story develops and if the NHL will continue to postpone more of their games. But for you, the reader, I will relay the message that Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer told everyone in the media availability.

Stay safe and have a very Merry Christmas with your families. With the times that we live in today nothing is certain so take every moment you can get with your families and cherish it.

Merry Christmas Everyone. See you soon!

 

Owen Krepps is the new beat writer covering the Vegas Golden Knights for Vegas Hockey Now. He has previously written for RMU Sentry Media, Colonial Sports Network, Pittsburgh Sports Castle, Pittsburgh Hockey Now, and The Titusville Herald.

