OK Daily: 40 Things to Keep you Busy Over the Golden Knights Five-Day Break

The Vegas Golden Knights will not play hockey for at least five days. Not much of a holiday treat for many Golden Knights fans I am sure, but we all know why this is happening. The NHL has extended their holiday break due to the increase of numbers of COVID-19 in the league.

During last night’s media availability, Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer stopped for a moment and told the media the same thing that he told his players in the locker room. DeBoer mentioned how, with everything going on in the world right now, time with family is more important than ever. He finished the presser by wishing everyone Happy Holidays.

Vegas Hockey Now wishes all of our readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. But with the Golden Knight not playing for five days, we have compiled a list of 40 things to tie you over during the holiday break.

Vegas Hockey Now

1. Check out more content from Vegas Hockey Now!

2. Relive last night’s game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning.

3. Hear from Reilly Smith postgame, who thinks the NHL should adopt the NBA’s COVID policies.

4. Read up on the NHL’s decision to not go to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

5. As well as the NHL’s current pause in the schedule.

National Hockey Now

7. Boston: Some NHL players are “ticked off” with the NHL’s decision to drop out of the Olympics.

8. Pittsburgh: With the NHL’s Olympic decision, will Sidney Crosby ever get back to the Olympics?

9. Pittsburgh: This season seems to be the last for the Penguins core of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang.

10. Colorado: Here are Kelsey Hammond’s grades at the quarter mark for the Colorado Avalanche.

11. Florida: Panthers rookie defenseman Matt Kiersted “couldn’t believe” his first NHL goal.

12. San Jose: Which San Jose Sharks players are exceeding expectations this year?

13. Philadelphia: Philly Hockey Now will be returning on January 4th! Get excited!

14. Montreal: Canadiens protect Kaiden Guhle has been named Team Canada’s World Juniors captain.

News and Notes From Around the League

15. The Calgary Flames have walked away from their new arena deal and will remain at the Scotiabank Saddledome for the time being.

16. TSN: What could have been Team Canada’s 2022 Winter Olympic roster? Sure-fire Gold? I guess we will never know.

17. TSN: The NHL may have to reschedule the Montreal Canadiens home games in the month of January if fans are not allowed to attend.

18. TSN: Alberta will reduce crowd sizes to 50% capacity moving forward which means fewer fans for the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

19. TSN: Sidney Crosby, Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor, and Steven Stamkos all react to the NHL’s decision to pull out the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

20. TSN: While the NHL may be on pause, hockey as a whole is not as the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will start up on December 26th. TSN’s Craig Button looks at the top draft-eligible players that will appear in the tournament.

21. Here are the five prospects for the Golden Knights that were invited to pre-tournament selection camps for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

22. PHF: The Premier Hockey Federation and Upper Deck have agreed to a multi-year deal on adding women’s hockey to select trading card packs moving forward.

23: Sportsnet: On the latest edition of 32-thoughts, Elliotte Friedman makes the case for the NHL to plan for another World Cup of Hockey.

24. Sportsnet: For many players, their chances of playing in the Olympic games may be over, and “it’s going to hurt for a while.”

25. AHL: Unsurprisingly, the Henderson Silver Knights will not play this week due to COVID-19 issues as well.

26. Power Rankings: The Vegas Golden Knights climbed to a top-ten spot in this week’s edition of NBC Sport’s Power Rankings.

Podcasts, Videos, and other Personal Favorites

27. A friend of mine recently introduced me to the Youtube Channel “Icethetics” which goes over NHL jersey designs and shows behind-the-scenes looks on NHL logos and jerseys. In episode three of their NHL prototype series, they look at some Vegas Golden Knights designs that never made the cut.

28. Oh and if you somehow haven’t already, check out The Hockey Guy on Youtube. Wholesome hockey content from a guy that works his butt off to cover as much as he possibly can.

29. After being acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights, Jack Eichel joined the Spittin’ Chiclets Podcast back in early November to discuss his career.

30. Robin Lehner joined Spittin’ Chiclets back in September as well.

31. Max Pacioretty joined his agent Allan Walsh for an appearance on the Steve Dangle Podcast Network (SDPN) in late November too.

32. Look at this cute ornament I found of a Golden Knights fan looking for an assist from Santa. Maybe if the entire Golden Knights fanbase chips in and gets one of these then it will finally happen?

33. The Foley Family Charitable Foundation has donated more than $1.5 million this holiday season.

Drifting Away from the Hockey Stuff

34. Apparently Michael Keaton’s Batman will return in “Batgirl.”

35. The first trailer for “Doctor Strange: In the Multi-Verse of Madness” has been released.

36. The final episode of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ mini-series “Hawkeye” is now streaming.

37. And if you haven’t already seen “Spider-Man No: Way Home“, drop everything and go see it now.

38. Boba Fett is set to return on December 29th with “The Book of Boba Fett.”

39. The new Matrix movie is out “The Matrix Resurrections” with some diverse IMDB ratings.

40. An finally, Golden Knights fans- I will be joining you in Las Vegas in just under two weeks. I will be in town from Saturday, January 1st through Friday, January 7th thanks to Dan Kingerski and the National Hockey Now team. Feel free to hit me up on Twitter @OKrepps85 for any recommendations you have for a 21-year old journeying to the Sin City for the first time!