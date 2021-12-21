OK Daily: More Updates on COVID in the NHL, Crosby Makes Suprise Cameo

Monday evening the National Hockey League and the NHL Players Association agreed to postpone the current NHL season due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the league. The NHL will have its games from Wednesday, December 22nd through Sunday, December 26th postponed.

The Vegas Golden Knights will have their Thursday night game against the Los Angeles King postponed as a result of this. Makeup dates will be announced at a later time. All fans who bought tickets for Thursday’s game received an email from the Golden Knights regarding the game.

As of Tuesday morning, Tuesday night will still have two games played in the NHL. The Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers will play in Philly, and the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at home.

The other eight games that were supposed to be scheduled for Tuesday night have been postponed as well.

The @NHL and @NHLPA have agreed to begin the Holiday Break after Tuesday’s games. Practices will resume on Dec. 26 and the League’s regular-season schedule will resume on Dec. 27. https://t.co/0Bmu8dlZ1M pic.twitter.com/JHbxtzMX6D — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2021

NHL News, COVID-19 Updates, and National Hockey Now

Vegas: Here is a full report on the status of the NHL and their COVID-19 pause. Things are changing rapidly though, so be sure to follow @OKrepps85 on Twitter for updates.

Pittsburgh: More updates on the NHL’s COVID-19 pause from Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

TSN: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby appeared virtually at Team Canada’s 2022 IIHF World Juniors practice to announce that Kaiden Guhle would be the captain of Team Canada.

Detroit: Mason Geertsen, who you may remember from the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils late-game scuffle, is at it again. Geersten was spotted saying “Go get vaccinated, go get vaccinated,” to Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who is rumored to be the only player in the NHL that is unvaccinated.

Colorado: With COVID-19 concerns and also dozens of games needing to be re-scheduled, it is becoming less and less likely for the NHL to attend the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Boston: Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril’s season is over as he will undergo ACL surgery.

San Jose: Brent Burns is not letting COVID-19 get the best of him. “He rode his bike down here from home today to get tested. He’s still doing his thing,” said Sharks head coach Bob Boughner.

Washington: Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is among the leaders of the NHL’s All-Star Fan Ballot for the captain of the Metropolitan Division.

Vancouver: Could the Vancouver Canucks be going back to an older look? Thatcher Demko was spotted at practice with some old-school equipment that match the color scheme of the “flying skate” that the Canucks wore from the 1970s to 1990s.